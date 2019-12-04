'The Nutcracker' planned at Richland Community College’s Shilling Auditorium

DECATUR — The classic holiday story of “The Nutcracker” comes to life with the color and energy audiences have come to anticipate, but with a few new features.
“We’ve added a new character this year,” said Maria Lightner, Mid-Summer Moon Productions director. “Mother Ginger and her Bonbons.”
The local production company’s large cast will have three performances of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 6 through 8 at Richland Community College’s Shilling Auditorium.
According to Lightner, Mother Ginger has been a highlight of other renditions of the ballet for years. “She is kind of a larger-than-life character,” she said.
In keeping with the character’s image, the actor will be parading around the stage is 15-inch stilts. Mother Ginger will also play an important role providing the transitioning stories between scenes. In past productions of “The Nutcracker” the sugar plums helped guide the audience to the Land of Sweets.
“The Nutcracker” is a traditional ballet with the story told in dance. Mid-Summer Moon’s production is a stage adaptation with added dialogue. This is the second year the local theater company has performed their version of the classic tale. “It’s not just the ballet,” Lightner said. “You’re not just coming to see the traditional dances. You’re going to hear a story.”
The tale is about a little girl who receives a nutcracker as a gift. The toy comes to life to defeat the Mouse King with excitement throughout. “We’ve kept the traditional dances,” Lightner said. “We’ve just added the dialogue to help people understand the story.”
You have free articles remaining.
The performance offers many opportunities for young actors. Ages begin at five year olds and as old as teenagers. “There’s not many opportunities for adults,” Lightner said. “The adults don’t want to speak. It’s the high schoolers that want to.”
Twelve-year-old Scott Lane has performed on stage with Mid-Summer Moon Productions in the past. For the latest show, he will take on the character of Fritz, the main characters brother. Lane said he appreciates the alternative version with speaking parts.
“It explains a lot more about the story,” he said. “It gives it more spark so you know what’s happening.”
Trinity Beck, 18, will be on stage performing as the nanny. She was a fan of the classical ballet and its music. “I had the songs stuck in my head when I was little,” she said.
Beck began working with Mid-Summer Moon Productions only a few weeks ago, but has already found a bond with the cast. “Maria is a great director,” she said.
She is also happy she chose “Nutcracker” as her first performance with the theater company.
“It brings the Christmas spirit out in you,” Beck said. “It holds on until Christmas ends.”
Remember these places?
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR