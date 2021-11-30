'The Nutcracker' returns to Decatur stage

DECATUR — What are the holidays without the classic fairy tale “The Nutcracker?”

Mid-Summer Moon Production is back on stage with weekend performances of their rendition of “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 3 and 4 and 10 through 12 at Richland Community College Shilling Auditorium.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of the show,” said director Maria Lightner.

Lightner was allowed to create her own version of the show years ago. “Because it's original, we can add to it every year,” she said.

If You Go WHAT: Mid-Summer Moon Production of “The Nutcracker” WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4; 10 and 11; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 WHERE: Richland Community College Shilling Auditorium TICKETS: $15 CONTACT: 217-875-7211 ext. 6170

The script has been adjusted each year with added characters and dancers as auditions see fit. In the past, one hidden narrator told the story. Recently, Lightner introduced maids who were the narrators. In 2019, Mid-Summer’s last production of the show, Mother Ginger was welcomed as a new character. “And she’s back again,” Lightner said.

Like many theater companies, the Mid-Summer shows were cancelled during the 2020 season. The company returned to the stage for their fall production, “Descendants.”

“But the dance company is just now getting back on stage,” Lightner said. “Everyone is just getting so excited to be on stage.”

All precautions are being taken for the performers as well as the audience.

Another new element to the show is the size of the cast. With approximately 50 performers, many are children, according to the director.

“The company is younger, which happens,” Lightner said. “It’s fun, because they bring a whole new vibe to the numbers.”

Many of the past actors have moved on from the dance company to the Mid-Summer stage and then on to other community theaters.

“It’s fun to see them move on in the (theater) community,” Lightner said. “But I tell them, “I reserve the right to say that I discovered you’.”

