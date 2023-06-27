DECATUR — Decatur Underground Theater will be holding auditions for the upcoming show "Bye Bye Birdie" from 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 and 13 in the Decatur Civic Center.
Only one day of auditions is needed to attend, unless a callback is requested.
Participants should prepare a short vocal song. A choreographed piece will also be taught.
A reading from the script will also be part of the audition.
Rehearsals are twice a week for three hours. All shows and dress rehearsals are required.
The director will be Rachel Ward with Patrick Ward as vocal director. The choreographer is Sean Robb.
The show will be Nov. 10 through 12 and 17 through 19.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
