DECATUR — Donations are being sought to assist
Theatre 7 with its efforts to repair its downtown Decatur headquarters.
While the overall goal is $300,000, the group's immediate focus is to raise enough money to make much-needed repairs to the roof of the building at 131 N. Water St., Decatur. The group announced this week that it had raised $10,000.
"After receiving multiple estimates, we learned it would cost around $40,000 total to replace the roof. With the arrival of springtime and the showers that come with it, we're making the roof our first major repair to complete," said Emma Roark, marketing coordinator for Theatre 7. "We learned we can replace the roof in different sections, and the $10,000 gets us incredibly close to fixing the section with the most damage."
The local theatre company uses the building to design and build sets, create costumes and rehearse for upcoming shows in the three-story building.
In addition to the roof, the building is in need of an updated heating system and elevator.
Theatre 7's next play will be
"Dearly Departed" April 21 through 23 and 28 through 30 at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are available at theatre7.org.
A look back at 'Theatre 7'
Mame
1987: Auntie Mame (Marjorie Devore) presents her young nephew (Michael Bruce) with a bugle while her friend (Sheila Meyers) watches.
H&R file photo
Mame production
1987: Anne Thompson and Chuck Landram begin to transform Patty Barr into Agnes Gooch.
H&R file photo
The Music Man
1984: Jack Scott, who plays Prof. Harold Hill, is backed up by the chorus in a musical number in "The Music Man."
H&R file photo
Harvey
1991: Myrtle Mae (Beth Loftis), left, and Judge Omar Garrney (Dick Borders) take the coat off a not-too-happy Veta Louise (Sandie Levandoski) in "Harvey."
H&R file photo
Jubilation
1979: Members of the cast of "Jubiliation" are shown in rehearsal.
H&R file photo
Social Security
1994: Janie Forkin and Howard Malitz (back) play an art-dealer couple who can't believe what happens when they introduce one of their artists (Richard Hebenstreit) to her mother (Anne Thompson) in "Social Security."
H&R file photo
Night Watch
1990: From left, Terri Hinton, Rick Smith and Kay Rogers rehearse "Night Watch."
H&R file photo
Bye Bye Birdie
1986: Cast features from left, Margee Williams, John Billmann, Jim Kleckner, Molly Shade and Peter Churukian.
H&R file photo
My Three Angels
1980: From Lleft, Joe Straka, Art Hopper and Winfield Scott.
H&R file photo
Light Up the Sky
1988: "Light Up the Sky" cast rehearsal includes from left, Kevin Rettke (Carlton), Molly Shade (Francis Blanc), Mary Wilking (Miss Lowell) and Marjorie Sangster (Stella).
H&R file photo
Oliver production
1991: Head of set construction, Stephen Trout, left, listens to set designer Shari Mullinax, set painter Marda Young and painting crew chief Jody Byers discuss "Oliver."
H&R file photo
Oliver set production
1991: Lighting designer Ann Thompson, lower left, listens to instructions from set construction chief Stephen Trout while other members of the design crew work on sets for "Oliver."
H&R file photo
The King and I
1989: George Pinney, director, works with cast members of "The King and I."
H&R file photo
Bloomer Girl
1985: Dina Williams creates a hoop skirt with plastic tubing for cast member Colleen Earl in "Bloomer Girl."
H&R file photo
Ten Little Indians
1988: Jane McKiou and Steve Trout start from scratch to build a set for "Ten Little Indians."
H&R file photo
Ten Little Indians
1988: Marda Young adjusts the costume of Chris Pressnall for "Ten Little Indians."
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
