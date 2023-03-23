DECATUR — Donations are being sought to assist Theatre 7 with its efforts to repair its downtown Decatur headquarters.

While the overall goal is $300,000, the group's immediate focus is to raise enough money to make much-needed repairs to the roof of the building at 131 N. Water St., Decatur. The group announced this week that it had raised $10,000.

"After receiving multiple estimates, we learned it would cost around $40,000 total to replace the roof. With the arrival of springtime and the showers that come with it, we're making the roof our first major repair to complete," said Emma Roark, marketing coordinator for Theatre 7. "We learned we can replace the roof in different sections, and the $10,000 gets us incredibly close to fixing the section with the most damage."

The local theatre company uses the building to design and build sets, create costumes and rehearse for upcoming shows in the three-story building.

In addition to the roof, the building is in need of an updated heating system and elevator.

To donate:

Visit theatre7.org and click on the Donate button or the Save Theatre 7 Headquarters tab.

Send donations through Venmo (@DecaturTheatre7).

Send a check to PO Box 972, Decatur, Illinois, 62525

Theatre 7's next play will be "Dearly Departed" April 21 through 23 and 28 through 30 at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are available at theatre7.org.

A look back at 'Theatre 7' Mame Mame production The Music Man Harvey Jubilation Social Security Night Watch Bye Bye Birdie My Three Angels Light Up the Sky Oliver production Oliver set production The King and I Bloomer Girl Ten Little Indians Ten Little Indians