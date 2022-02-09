Theatre 7 presents 'Nana's Naughty Knickers'

DECATUR — Who knew selling lingerie from one’s apartment could be illegal?

“Well, they are selling without a vendor’s license,” said actress Megan Bresnan.

As a law student, Bridget Charles, Bresnan’s character, visits her grandma, who is selling homemade lingerie out of her apartment.

“I’m very strict on following the rules,” Bresnan said. “But she does not care one bit.”

Randy Offner, as the landlord Gil Schmidt, also wants to kick the old lady out of the rent-controlled apartment.

“She pays practically nothing,” he said. “And she has all these people coming in, it’s bad for business.”

RuthAnn Holmes, as Nana Sylvia Charles, has been in several Theatre 7 productions.

“The world needs so many things right now and laughter is one of them,” she said. “If they come to this show, they’ll get it.”

The play was a favorite for the cast as well as the director David Gilpin. “It’s hilarious,” he said.

Another engaging feature to the play is the set design. “The set is a character on its own,” Bresnan said.

A separate cast moves the props to reveal hidden passages. “It really is a team effort,” Offner said. “The people behind the stage are more important than us.”

If You Go WHAT: Theatre 7 in “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, 18 and 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 and 20 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $15; purchase online, the Decatur Civic Center box office, or call (217) 422-6161 ON THE WEB: www.theatre7.org

Set designer Scott Rueter created opening bookcases and a fireplace as well as other areas. “Because that’s where Nana has her stash,” Holmes said.

The opportunity to return to the stage is exciting for the cast. “There’s nothing like getting laughter and feedback from the audience,” Holmes said. “It boosts you up.”

Actor Taner Eiswald and Holmes had the opportunity to perform during a Christmas dinner theater, reminding them of the thrill of being on stage. “Someone asked us for our autograph,” Eiswald said.

“The first night, we got a standing ovation,” Holmes said. “People are ready to get out and enjoy themselves again.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.