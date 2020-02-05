Theatre 7 presents the second show of the season

DECATUR — More than 40 characters performed by four people; the task can be a challenge for many theater companies.
But the cast of Theatre 7’s upcoming play “The 39 Steps” is ready.
Newcomer Susan Bishop will be on the stage for only three characters.
“It’s easy,” she said.
The play will be Feb. 14 through 16 and 21 through 23 at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. “The 39 Steps” is the second show of the local theater company’s season.
“The way the play is written, it’s kind of wacky,” said director Jerry Johnson.
Susan Bishop will take on characters with German, Scottish and English accents. As challenging as it may seem, her script is somewhat smaller than her fellow actors.
“Two other actors play every other character in the show,” Johnson said. “Men, women and children.”
Susan Bishop’s husband, Doug Bishop, is one of those actors. “He is the master of accents,” she said. “My husband is extremely gifted with all accents and all characterizations. He was very good at helping me.”
For many years, Susan Bishop has performed in front of crowds as part of the READiculous team, acting out story books to children. “The 39 Steps” is the first show with Theatre 7. “It’s the dream team for me,” she said.
Along with her husband, Theatre 7 veterans Jayson Albright and Mitchell VanZant make up the rest of the cast.
“The 39 Steps” is a family friendly, energetic spoof on the popular 1935 Alfred Hitchcock story by the same name. Based in the 1930s, the story follows a man who lives in London where he meets a German woman. She is found dead in his apartment. “And everybody thinks he did it,” Johnson said. “He is on the run from London to Scotland.”
VanZant will be on stage as the main character Richard Hannay. “It’s a show you’ll want to see a second time,” he said. “You’ll pick up on things.”
The play is directed to emulate the scenes of a movie. “There are even scenes in our script that are identical to the film,” Johnson said. “And there are a load of sound effects. The sound effects are kind of like the fifth character.”
The audience and its imagination are important to the show as well as what the actors do on stage. “They have to fill in a whole bunch of blanks,” Johnson said. “The things they don’t see they have to imagine.”
Albright has performed as the main character in a previous Theatre 7 rendition of “The 39 Steps. “Now he gets to play 40 characters,” Johnson said.
“Instead of just one,” Albright added.
As the director, Johnson wanted to utilize actors who are able to keep up with the high energy the audience will expect.
“There’s no slowing down in this show,” Johnson said.
