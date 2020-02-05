Theatre 7 presents the second show of the season

For many years, Susan Bishop has performed in front of crowds as part of the READiculous team, acting out story books to children. “The 39 Steps” is the first show with Theatre 7. “It’s the dream team for me,” she said.

Along with her husband, Theatre 7 veterans Jayson Albright and Mitchell VanZant make up the rest of the cast.

“The 39 Steps” is a family friendly, energetic spoof on the popular 1935 Alfred Hitchcock story by the same name. Based in the 1930s, the story follows a man who lives in London where he meets a German woman. She is found dead in his apartment. “And everybody thinks he did it,” Johnson said. “He is on the run from London to Scotland.”

VanZant will be on stage as the main character Richard Hannay. “It’s a show you’ll want to see a second time,” he said. “You’ll pick up on things.”

The play is directed to emulate the scenes of a movie. “There are even scenes in our script that are identical to the film,” Johnson said. “And there are a load of sound effects. The sound effects are kind of like the fifth character.”