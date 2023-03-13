DECATUR — Tickets are on sale for this weekend's performance of the musical "Newsies Jr."

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Johns Hill School, 1025 E. Johns Ave., Decatur.

The play is presented by Arts at the Decatur Park District. More than 115 Decatur-area actors, ranging in ages 5 to 18, will take part in the performance.

The story follows a group of newsboys and girls as they attempt to strike against unfair conditions brought on by the newspaper tycoons of the 1890s.

Tickets will be on sale for $8 until Thursday, March 16, or $10 at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit decatur-parks.org or call 217-422-5911.

