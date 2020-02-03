Valentine's Day couples painting evening planned

DECATUR — Valentine’s Day is a day devoted to spending time with that special someone.

What they do is up to the couple.

A unique event is available for that special holiday. “Forever My Valentine” is a Paint and Sip Couple’s Night Out designed for couples.

Three sessions are available from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Palette, Paint & Sip. Seating is limited to 22 couples per session. Tickets are available online only at www.eventbrite.com/e/91787909107

Tickets are $40 per couple. But the couple doesn’t have to be a man and woman. Mothers and daughters, friends and families are invited as well. “One ticket admits two people,” said LaKeysha Greenwood, manager of The Pallette.

With the ticket, the guests will be provided with all painting supplies, wine throughout the night and a free chance at a raffle. A basket with figurines and wine will be part of the raffle. Each painting session will have its own raffle opportunity.