"Vincent" to be performed at Richland Community College

DECATUR — Vincent Van Gogh and his brother will come to life through the talents of one actor.

“Vincent-A One Man Show” will be on stage for two performance, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, in Richland Community College’s Shilling Auditorium.

Jerry Johnson, Decatur Area Arts Council executive director, was in contact with California acting coach Jeannie Dunphy, an Assumption native, through the Lincoln Square Theater. “She was interested in taking this show to different locations,” Johnson said. “She thought it would be fun to bring it to Decatur.”

The one-man show highlights the relationship between the Van Gogh brothers.

“The play is based on the 500 or so letters that Vincent and Theo exchanged over quite a few years,” Johnson said. “It tells the story of Vincent Van Gogh through his brother’s eyes.”

The famous letters were retrieved and studied through the works of Theo’s wife. “She really was the one responsible through her actions, making Vincent Van Gogh famous,” Johnson said. “He sold one painting in his lifetime and it was to his brother.”

Dunphy wanted to bring the show to a local stage to provide another representation of the popular artist. “The brother of Vincent Van Gogh changes the image that the people have of Vincent by talking to an audience,” she said. “It’s an important message.”

Dunphy wanted to bring the two types of arts, visual and stage, together for audiences. “They’re the humanity of people,” she said. “Everybody should have this message. The play talks about that.”

Leonard Nimoy wrote the play and was one of the first actors to perform the show in the 1980s.

Michael Sullivan is the most recent actor to portray Vincent and Theo Van Gogh.

Dunphy has brought other shows to Central Illinois, including “Always Patsy Cline,” in the Lincoln Square Theater.

If You Go WHAT: “Vincent-A One Man Show” WHEN: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 WHERE: Shilling Auditorium, Richland Community College TICKETS: $16 ON THE WEB: decaturarts.org

Sullivan’s portrayal will have the audience love Vincent Van Gogh by the first act, according to Dunphy. “Michael really brings the show to life,” she said.

Along with the play, local artists will have pieces on display in the lobby of the venue. The exhibit is a connection between the two art forms.

“Vincent needed the outlet of painting to express some of his feelings,” Dunphy said. “Because he didn’t do well with the people.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

