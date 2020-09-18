Virtual Arts In Central Park starts

DECATUR — Decatur Area Arts Council and Gallery 510's annual Arts in Central Park is open now for the virtual gallery.
Visit decaturarts.org to view the artwork.
Artists with the Virtual Arts In Central Park can be seen on the page, with sample photos and direct links to their websites, Facebook pages, and email addresses.
Friday was when the downtown event would have taken place. The virtual images will remain online through mid-October.
Arts in Central Park 2017
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!