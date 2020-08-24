Watch now: Artist creates images meant to remind Decatur natives of their hometown

DECATUR — Friendly reminders of Decatur are now being made into colorful stickers, often found on various flat surfaces of fans of the city.
Lindsey Kirk creates images meant to remind Decatur natives of their hometown. She draws the iconic figures and scenes, such as the Transfer House and even lemon ice cream cones, then sends them to a company to be made into two- to four-inch stickers.
“They are things that I grew up with,” she said about the subjects. “Things you think of when you think of Decatur and what makes Decatur unique.”
One of her inspirations is the Bikini Tree located inside Fairview Park. The popular Transfer House also has been made into several images, including one where it is a spaceship. “It’s a little UFO beaming up a cow over a field,” Kirk said. “And I just did one inspired by a hole at Paul’s Puttin’ Place (a retired miniature golf business in Nelson Park). That’s something I remember as a kid.”
Kirk’s new hobby was formed because of the limits the coronavirus made on her business. “I’m a metalsmith by trade and a jeweler,” she said. “I have no shows this year, because everything is canceled.”
Kirk is still an artist. She said the stickers were just for fun and a way to pass the time.
The community can find the unique designs online at lindseytheladysmith.com. Each costs $4 to $5 with limited availability. “If I run out of one, I can’t guarantee I’ll get that one in again,” Kirk said. “But I’ll probably continue doing them for a while.”
At 28 years old, many of her images were drawn through the memories of her mother’s childhood. “They are a lot of things my mom talks about,” Kirk said. “I love the things people remember.”
The artist began drawing the iconic images in April. In just a few months she has sold more than 300 stickers. Sales from the stickers have proven the images are popular among Decatur fans. “And it was just supposed to be a fun little thing,” Kirk said.
Jerry Johnson, executive director for the Decatur Area Arts Council, understands the appeal to capture Decatur images.
“It’s the nostalgia element to it,” he said. “People who have grown up here have fond memories of some of the really sort of quirky and quaint things, specifically around Decatur.”
According to Johnson, the artist’s representations are what bring the unique images, such as the bikini tree, back to life. “It’s entirely up to the artist to think ‘Well, that might be something people are interested in. I think it’s fun and quirky’,” he said.
Local artists will have the opportunity to show their works during the upcoming Virtual Arts In Central Park. The arts council will host the event with sample photos of art along with direct links to the artists’ websites, Facebook pages and email addresses. The artwork can be seen beginning Sept. 18 online at www.decaturarts.org.
“The idea is to still give the artist an opportunity to reach out to the public and let them see their work,” Johnson said.
Many landmarks Kirk highlights can conjure up memories, some of which are not-so-happy times. The large, fiberglass fish set above The Wild Dog Saloon near Nelson Park has had a branch impaled in its mouth since tornadoes hit the city two nights in a row in 1996.
Kirk is careful to be respectful of the businesses in creating the stickers. The lemon ice cream cone and the strawberry twist ice cream cone are favorite desserts of many Decaturites. “Without naming the restaurant,” Kirk said.
The stickers were not supposed to be a business, according to Kirk. “It was supposed to be for fun,” she said. “None of them have any (business) names. And I don’t think anybody owns the bikini tree.”
Kirk said she creates the images to be different but still inspiring to the viewer. “But it's not a copy,” she said.
She has been contacted by others in the community hoping she will create designs representing popular businesses from the past, such as Elam’s restaurant.
“Things that have words and titles,” she said. “I don’t think that I can do that one safely.”
Arts in Central Park 2017
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.