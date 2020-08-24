Watch now: Artist creates images meant to remind Decatur natives of their hometown

Kirk’s new hobby was formed because of the limits the coronavirus made on her business. “I’m a metalsmith by trade and a jeweler,” she said. “I have no shows this year, because everything is canceled.”

Kirk is still an artist. She said the stickers were just for fun and a way to pass the time.

The community can find the unique designs online at lindseytheladysmith.com. Each costs $4 to $5 with limited availability. “If I run out of one, I can’t guarantee I’ll get that one in again,” Kirk said. “But I’ll probably continue doing them for a while.”

At 28 years old, many of her images were drawn through the memories of her mother’s childhood. “They are a lot of things my mom talks about,” Kirk said. “I love the things people remember.”

The artist began drawing the iconic images in April. In just a few months she has sold more than 300 stickers. Sales from the stickers have proven the images are popular among Decatur fans. “And it was just supposed to be a fun little thing,” Kirk said.

Jerry Johnson, executive director for the Decatur Area Arts Council, understands the appeal to capture Decatur images.