Watch now: Crafting Experience in Forsyth offers place to creative types to exercise, grow skills

Larrick knew the desire to create had not gone away, even if the opportunities were limited. Sagha was struggling whether or not to renew her lease with the Hickory Point Mall in March, but reached out to the arts and crafts community one more time.

“If we charged a small amount per month, and people made a commitment for a year, that could keep Angie open,” Larrick said.

The $10 monthly fees would allow members to use the space during mall hours. For $15 a month, equipment, including sewing, quilter, embroidery and other machines, is available as well. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Any type of visual arts can be produced in the bright, colorful and inspirational space, as well as a large open area ideal for dance or music classes. “We offer as much as we can,” Larrick said.

Members can suggest craft classes as well. “We look it up and if we can make a class out of it, we do,” Larrick said.

Supplies include thread, pins, scissors, irons, rulers and items needed for classes. “We try to have it all,” Larrick said.