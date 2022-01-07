Watch now: Decatur mural highlights things that make community special

DECATUR — Decatur’s Transfer House is a work of art.

But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Between some of her choices in the boxes, we worked together to include some of the things that we at the CVB felt were important to include,” said Teri Hammel, executive director for the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We came up with this finished design. These were ones that people can generally relate to.”

For the past two Christmas seasons, the Transfer House served as Santa's Decatur headquarters, where the jolly ol' elf listened to the Christmas wishes of local children.

When Santa returned a few weeks back, the historic structure looked dramatically different, thanks to an extensive renovation. The transformation will allow the Central Park building, which serves as the symbol of the city, to be available for rent for events.

Among the changes was the addition of the mural.

“This piece of art is a great representation of a lot of the markers that we have in our community,” Hammel said. “Especially the fun things.”

The mural’s symbols were chosen because they represent important facets of Decatur.

Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community.

Bear

Decatur was the original home of the Decatur Staley's, now the Chicago Bears. The football team originated in 1919. Two years later they relocated to Chicago, changing the name to the Bears by 1922.

Transfer House

The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.

Tractor

The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.

Flowers

Volunteers associated with Beautify Decatur Coalition have been working diligently to beautify the city. Decatur has competed in national contests, including America In Bloom. Citywide contests encourage businesses and individuals to compete among themselves. “We have some beautiful gardens in town,” Hammel said. “And the park always looks so pretty and nice.”

Ice cream cone

The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.

Train

Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.

Plane

The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.

Tickets

Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.

Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.

Golf ball

Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.

Boat

Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a boat.

Bike

The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.

Soybean

Decatur is known as the soybean capital of the world. The versatile pod is used in oils, tofu, animal feed and other foods.

Beer stein

Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.

Lincoln

The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.

Butterfly

A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.

Stage

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.

Corn

The city is surrounded by corn fields, which feeds the community's grain processing plants, which, in turn, help feed the world.

Flyswatter

Decatur resident Robert R. Montgomery invented the first wire-screen swatter in 1900.

Burger

Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.

Fountain

Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.

