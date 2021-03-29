Watch now: Decatur's Anne Lloyd Gallery displaying Cuban artist's work

DECATUR — Studying the artworks of Erica Entrop and her exhibit titled “Voyeur” is a thought-provoking activity.

Beginning April 9, Entrop’s exhibit of paintings and textiles featuring people and characters will be on display at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery throughout April. Depending on the COVID-19 restrictions, a tentative date for the First Friday Gallery Walk is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9.

According to Anne Lloyd Gallery Coordinator Jami Fawley, one of the featured series will exhibit images of modern people on a modern subway. “Sometimes just one person and sometimes a lot of people crowded into that small space,” she said.

Fawley said the gallery board was initially interested in Entrop’s group portraits. “Which focus on capturing people in the midst of their everyday lives, thus the title ‘Voyeur’,” she said.