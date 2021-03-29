Watch now: Decatur's Anne Lloyd Gallery displaying Cuban artist's work

DECATUR — Studying the artworks of Erica Entrop and her exhibit titled “Voyeur” is a thought-provoking activity.
Beginning April 9, Entrop’s exhibit of paintings and textiles featuring people and characters will be on display at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery throughout April. Depending on the COVID-19 restrictions, a tentative date for the First Friday Gallery Walk is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9.
According to Anne Lloyd Gallery Coordinator Jami Fawley, one of the featured series will exhibit images of modern people on a modern subway. “Sometimes just one person and sometimes a lot of people crowded into that small space,” she said.
Fawley said the gallery board was initially interested in Entrop’s group portraits. “Which focus on capturing people in the midst of their everyday lives, thus the title ‘Voyeur’,” she said.
Entrop, 34, is currently living in Cuba, but is from Roswell, New Mexico. The Decatur exhibit is a peek into two bodies of her work. According to Entrop, the title of the exhibit, “Voyeur,” is a focus on the people and the characters, both strangers and people she knows. The first is the collection of paintings. “These are portraits of people in mass transit,” she said.
She began working on her collection in Los Angeles, California, with pristine buses that no one rides. The buses in Havana, Cuba, contrast with several people riding at one time. “That’s one body of work that I voyeur,” Entrop said.
The second part of the exhibit are portraitures created in textiles. “All of the images are selfies that I had friends and family take,” Entrop said. “I translated that into fabric. They are stitched together then stretched like a canvas.”
The textiles were an experiment for the artist, who is a trained painter. “I take that aesthetic and try to communicate it in fabric,” she said.
Entrop said both contributions to the exhibit are exciting for her to see. “It’s sort of the two sides to my artistic coin,” she said.
April Art Exhibits
ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council downtown gallery will feature the artwork of international artist Erica Entrop.
BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will be closed until further notice.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. Barbara Dove will be featured at the S. Water St. location through April.
DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The artwork of Leta Burch will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout April.
FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature artwork promoted by Keepers of the Arts in the gallery’s Main Street location during individually selected times. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.
GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the artwork of Anthony Collins. Argenta-Oreana junior Adelle Rolofson will be featured as Student of the Month through April.
GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery April exhibit has been cancelled. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.
HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room will feature exhibits regarding African American Genealogy Society and Evelyn Hood, Old Decatur Newspapers 1862 and 1864, Longview Place and Wabash Crossing, Past Decatur Schools, and Random Photos of Old Decatur.
LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will reopen to the public with the multi-media exhibit titled “Transitions.” For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.
PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature Millikin University’s Art Department Faculty Biennial Exhibition in the Perkinson Gallery from March 8 until April 23. A reception is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m.Thursday, April 15. Pieces will include ceramics, graphic design, painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking and photography. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.
ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature Kathrine Unruh’s paintings and drawings in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the photographs of Jane P. Koenig.
The exhibits will be on display throughout March and April.
TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will display 2021 EIU Undergraduate Art Exhibition in the Glenn Hild Student Gallery, room 1910 in Doudna Fine Arts Center. Featured exhibits include Emo Drips, April 5 through 8; Viewfinder, April 19 through 22; and Color + Form, May 3 through 6.
“Press Play,” a site-responsive digital exhibition of video and audio artworks, is available in EIU trees and architecture with words, music, movement, and art. QR codes and a call-in phone number are located throughout the green spaces that surround the building. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.
UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will schedule appointments for gallery visits. Beginning March 4, the exhibits will include Chicago-based artist Alice Hargrove’s photos, videos and audio in “The Canary in the Lake.”
Ashley Jude Jonas’ exhibit “Not Knowing” will feature photographs, drawings and other mediums. Both exhibits will be on display until May 16.
For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Annette Russo will be featured again at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.
WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Dan Modzelewski’s artwork will be the featured artist through April.
