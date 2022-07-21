Watch now: Decatur's BOSS program prepares for upcoming shows

DECATUR — Actors, singers and dancers work hard to hone their craft.
In the midst of the summer day, campers with the
Decatur Park District’s Best of Summer Stock, or BOSS, brought a dress rehearsal of “Rainbow Fish” and Disney's “The Little Mermaid” to other park campers at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Thursday.
The double feature will be on stage for the public on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at the Devon.
Preparing for the shows has been inspiring, the campers said.
“It’s really fun to watch,” said Mya Lofland, 10. “I’m really excited for people to see, because I love the dances that we do.”
For the past six weeks, the 56 theater campers enrolled in BOSS Jr. have been rehearsing the musical “Rainbow Fish.” The 47 upperclassmen have been practicing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Throughout the camp, they met at the Poage Arts and Recreation Center, 2020 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur.
If You Go
WHAT: BOSS productions of “Rainbow Fish” and Disney’s “Little Mermaid
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23
WHERE: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park
TICKETS: $10 for reserved seating; $8 general admission Lawn Seats ON SALE: www.decatur-parks.org, call 217-422-5911, or at the Park District Office, 620 E. Riverside St., Decatur
“The last week of camp we bring it out to the Devon so that we can do our performances out here,” said Megan Dickerson, producer for the shows. “We are excited to do it as a double feature. So when people come out, they’re getting two shows for the price of one ticket.”
Along with preparing for a stage production, which includes choreography, singing, make-up, costumes, auditioning and performing, the children are having fun, they said. “I made a lot of friends in BOSS,” Mya said. “And you also learn a lot about acting and stuff.”
“Rainbow Fish” will open the evening with a 30-minute performance. After a 15-minute intermission, the underwater theme continues with “The Little Mermaid.”
“It’s so fantastic watching these kids just bring these stories to life,” Dickerson said.
Other park district campers were invited to participate as the audience during Thursday’s dress rehearsal.
“It’s great that we can share it with other departments of the park district,” Dickerson said.
19 memories of Decatur parks
Cooling off
1988: Four-year-old Lauren Bradley found a cool spot Tuesday. She visited the Nelson Park swimming pool and appeared to be refreshed after her dip.
H&R file photo
Dangling Good Time
1966: Some feet dangled in the swimming pool at Nelson Park for the first time today as the Red Cross "Learn to Swim" program got under way. A few, at the far end of the pool, have ventured in to the pool while others seem to prefer the sidelines at present.
H&R file photo
Fariview Park bears
1916: Teddy and Smithy roam their cage and greet visitors at Fairview Park. The bears were bought this year with $100 donated by the public and apparently didn’t like each other too much at first. The fate of those first two bears isn’t clear. A 1925 clipping reported that ‘the Fairview bears are dead.’ They were shot by a taxidermist.
Herald & Review Archives
Figure Skating
1966: Jeanette Petrie, one of two instructors provided by the Decatur Park District at Fairview Rink, helps the teenage group begin.
H&R file photo
Fun Fair
1983: Joe Farflinger and sons, MIchael, 6, and Robbie, 5, brave the Fun Fair's giant slide.
H&R file photo
Fun Fair
1970
H&R file photo
Fun Fair slide
1980: The giant slide offered the daring a bird's-eye view of th eFun Fair Saturday in Fairview Park.
H&R file photo
Hockey classes given at ice rink
1963
H&R file photo
Immersed in Studies
1966: Red Cross volunteers today began twice-a-week swimming lessons for students enrolled in the city schools' compensatory education program.
H&R file photo
Joyland
1963: Youngsters ride, impervious of controversy surround Joyland.
H&R file photo
Me and my penguin
1990: Gerome Woodland, 8, of Decatur happily naps on his inflatible penguin during a time out on a hot afternoon last week at Fairview Park.
H&R file photo
Nelson Park Golf Course
1989: The best golfers start young, as this quintet knows. the boys - from left, Robbie Laegeler, 6, Andy Fischer, 7, Chris Weigel, 6, Justin Morrision, 7, and Jeff Houseman, 6 - also kept in mind the adage "drive for show, putt for dough" as they polished their putting practice on the green at Nelson Park Golf Course Tuesday.
H&R file photo
Nelson Park Golf Course
1960: Nelson Park Golf Cours, pictured here, overlooks Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
New Instructor
1962:
H&R file photo
Really reeling
1984: Fun and sun combined on the first day of Decatur's 29th Fun Fair Friday. Taking a spin on the Scrambler are, from left: Lindsey Delahunty, 9; Angie Michel, 12, Kim Ehrmantraut, 11, and Christine Houseworth, 12.
H&R file photo
Skating
1980: Gliding through a Sunday of fun, skaters took advantage of "Crazy Day on Ice" at Fairview Park Rink.
H&R file photo
Summer in the Parks
1981: Although it's not summer yet by the calendar, the season has arrived for these fun-loving youngsters. Aboe, the Nelson Park pool got a good workout Sunday as area youths sought relief from the heat and humidity. Top, new park leaders have been playing a variety of games recently at South Shores School, including this one called "Who's It?" The object of the game is for the audience to guess what animal is being portrayed. Playing wolf is Lance Borske.
H&R file photo
Summer officially arrives
1978: Today is the first official day of summer, according to the calendar, and these children from Humpty Dumpty School got into the "swim" of things by visiting and frolicking in and around the wading pool in Fairview Park. The bright, sunny and warm first-day-of-summer weather was a direct contrast to the dark, dreary and extremely rainy day on Tuesday.
H&R file photo
