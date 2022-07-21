 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Decatur's BOSS program prepares for upcoming shows

DECATUR — Actors, singers and dancers work hard to hone their craft.

In the midst of the summer day, campers with the Decatur Park District’s Best of Summer Stock, or BOSS, brought a dress rehearsal of “Rainbow Fish” and Disney's “The Little Mermaid” to other park campers at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Thursday.

The double feature will be on stage for the public on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at the Devon.

Preparing for the shows has been inspiring, the campers said.

“It’s really fun to watch,” said Mya Lofland, 10. “I’m really excited for people to see, because I love the dances that we do.”

For the past six weeks, the 56 theater campers enrolled in BOSS Jr. have been rehearsing the musical “Rainbow Fish.” The 47 upperclassmen have been practicing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Throughout the camp, they met at the Poage Arts and Recreation Center, 2020 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

“The last week of camp we bring it out to the Devon so that we can do our performances out here,” said Megan Dickerson, producer for the shows. “We are excited to do it as a double feature. So when people come out, they’re getting two shows for the price of one ticket.”

Along with preparing for a stage production, which includes choreography, singing, make-up, costumes, auditioning and performing, the children are having fun, they said. “I made a lot of friends in BOSS,” Mya said. “And you also learn a lot about acting and stuff.”

“Rainbow Fish” will open the evening with a 30-minute performance. After a 15-minute intermission, the underwater theme continues with “The Little Mermaid.”

“It’s so fantastic watching these kids just bring these stories to life,” Dickerson said.

Other park district campers were invited to participate as the audience during Thursday’s dress rehearsal.

“It’s great that we can share it with other departments of the park district,” Dickerson said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

