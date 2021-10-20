Watch now: Decatur's Masonic Temple hosting haunted tours

According to Bob Archer, fundraising coordinator for the Masonic Temple board, the building suffered a flood three years ago and had to be closed for repairs. “Then we decided to open up our own tour and conduct it ourselves, since we know more about the building than they do,” he said.
Funds from the tours will go towards the continued restoration. Repairs include painting, replacing the original carpeting, updating the kitchen to health codes. “And then you have the major things, the roof, the boiler system, the electrical, the plumbing,” Archer said.
The tours are expected to be15 to 20 minutes. “Depending on how many questions are asked,” Archer said.
The basic tour will include the basement and first level. The deluxe tour will lead the group into the second and third floors. “And we will be going around talking about the different spirits that reside here,” Archer said.
According to the volunteers, the spirits known to reside in the building include a couple in the large auditorium. The past performers make sure people know that they are still around, Archer said. “They like playing the piano and making sure the locker doors are shut,” he said. “They don’t like those doors open, because they get in the way.”
The tour will be led by volunteers discussing the history of the Decatur Masonic Temple and its connection with the city. The stories of the spirits are important to the tour, according to Archer. “Because they’re still here and they’re still taking care of us and making sure we’re not doing anything we’re not supposed to be doing,” he said. “Especially at night, they don’t like us in certain areas of the building.”
Although Decatur industrialist A.E. Staley isn’t one of the famous spirits still roaming the halls, he is important to the creation of the Masonic Temple. “He put in a significant portion of the funds to build the building,” Archer said.
Jerome R. Gorin was another historical Decatur figure with a connection to the building. Both men have ornate lounges dedicated to their contributions.
The board recently uncovered information regarding visits from John F. Kennedy before he became president and Vice President Walter Mondale.
The building was finished in 1929 with many of the same 1930s art deco pieces still in use. “We were so full of members back then, they had stuff going on every night of the week,” Archer said. “It is intrinsically connected to Decatur.”
1938: This is the plant of the Shellabarger Grain Products Co., which has been sold to Spencer Kellog and Sons, Inc. of Buffalo, N. Y. Operation by the new owners is expected to start in the near future, officials announced today.
1939: The imposing residence at 357 West Decatur Street, which was built by Charles G. Powers 30 years ago at a cost of about $100,000, has been sold to Sam D. Jarvis, largest independent oil operator of Southern Illinois, who plans complete remodeling of the house and landscaping of the grounds. In a cash transaction, handled by H. W. Moss, realtor, the property was sold by C. C. Towns of Cleveland, Ohio.
The Lincoln Square Theatre
1977: Another much-touted science fiction movie has opened in Decatur.
Danzeisen Meat Packing Plant
1930
Millikin University
Greenwood Cemetery
Greenwood Cemetery as it looked in 1911. The Civil War Memorial is located to the left.
Common Burial Grounds
Railroads
Decatur's railroads play host to a variety of ghost stories.
1985: Wabash station
Shellabarger Grain Tower
1938: This is the plant of the Shellabarger Grain Products Co., which has been sold to Spencer Kellog and Sons, Inc. of Buffalo, N. Y. Operation by the new owners is expected to start in the near future, officials announced today.
Pythian Children's Home
1946
The Home of J.R. Race
1935: This is the J. R. Race home, which first occupied the Penney's corner.
Peck Cemetery
Angie Johnson looks over one of the old tombstones at Peck Cemetery. Johnson and Crosby have started on a restoration project of the old cemetery.
The Avon Theater
1960: Avon veteran projectionist F. R. “Dick” Curtis of 1011 E. New Moon St.
The mansion of Charles G. Powers
1939: The imposing residence at 357 West Decatur Street, which was built by Charles G. Powers 30 years ago at a cost of about $100,000, has been sold to Sam D. Jarvis, largest independent oil operator of Southern Illinois, who plans complete remodeling of the house and landscaping of the grounds. In a cash transaction, handled by H. W. Moss, realtor, the property was sold by C. C. Towns of Cleveland, Ohio.
The Culver Mansion
1950: 'The old Culver home,' as it was described in the Oct. 29, 1950 issue of the Decatur Herald, was sold that same year to Roy Phillips who converted the house into apartments.
The Harrold House
The former home of disgraced banker Frank Harrold.
Downtown Decatur speakeasys
1929: 100 Block E. Prairie in Decatur.
If You Go
WHAT: Haunted Tours of the Masonic Temple
WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23; 9 p.m. Deluxe tour, one group each night
WHERE: Masonic Temple, 224 W. William Street, Decatur
TICKETS: $5 per person for basic tour; $20 per person for Deluxe tour with a maximum of 10 guests, cash at the door