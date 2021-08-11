Watch now: Decatur's Punk on Park is the next street festival

DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street festival, Punk on Park, will take over the North Park Street side of downtown’s Central Park with live music, food trucks, art vendors and children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

“It’s just fun in the street for a day,” said Peggy Baity, organizer and owner of the Art Farm.

Entertainment will include a variety of local bands. Each hour a different act, including openers Harrison Riddle, Jeff Williams from NIL8, and the Rock U All Stars, will perform for the crowds.

“It’s live music all day long,” Baity said.

Food trucks and vendors will serve up savory options, such as House of Brisket and Gill Street Eatz, and sweets from Top Hat Creamery and Carolyn’s Cookies as well as coffee from The River Coffee Company.

The activities are organized for families. Budding artists will be allowed to create their own graffiti and other art projects.

“It’s definitely geared towards kids,” Baity said about the event. “But how many times do you get to take your kids to a punk show.”

Baity organized a smaller festival during 2020’s social distancing. As soon as she was able to open the store to the public last year, she invited a few art vendors to set up shop on the street.

“And it set records for us,” Baity said. “So we decided, this year we’re taking the whole street.”

According to Baity, Decatur has a punk scene. “Some people hear punk and they flip out,” she said. “It has morphed into something beyond a music scene.”

Music is a product of feelings and pain. The punk image isn’t how a person dresses or the music they listen to, Baity said.

“It’s just going against the mainstream, but anymore the most punk thing you can do is care,” she said. “Bring the kids and start them young, because they are the ones that are going to save us.”

