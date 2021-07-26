Watch now: Decatur's Speakeasy Records exhibit is heads above others

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — Speakeasy Records and Oddities offers amateur artists the opportunity to have their work held above everybody's heads.

The ceiling of the shop has tiles painted or decorated with images important to the artists. The exhibit represents the store and the products.

“It’s mostly used records and stereo equipment and some oddities,” owner Brian Abbott said.

Abbott began inviting artists to contribute to the décor after he reopened his business in September 2019, at 651 W. Eldorado St., Decatur. The original Speakeasy Records was destroyed in a fire five months earlier.

“This just started as a community art project to encourage specifically young artists or amateur artists to come in and take one of these tiles and be part of the Speakeasy forever,” Abbott said.

The owner keeps a record of the artists and what they contributed to the ceiling. And he has room for more.

Artist Makayla Rogers, 19, from Decatur, painted the Transfer House on a tile near the entrance of the store. According to Rogers, when the Speakeasy Records reopened in its new location, she was working on a similar painting for someone else.

“The Transfer House was just talking to me,” Rogers said. “Since his store was originally downtown, a Transfer House would be the perfect thing to memorialize Decatur.”

Rogers’ work is not limited to historic features painted on ceiling tiles. The artist has also created paintings promoting local bands.

Future tile pieces are up to the contributing artists. “I suggest doing whatever feels good to them,” Rogers said. “Whatever feels right for the store.”

The ceiling is created using white ceiling tiles and black cabinet boards. The tiles are 23.75-by-23.75 inches in size. The owner doesn’t have any extra tiles without leaving an empty space, but does suggest the artist purchase a tile from a hardware store. “Or just cut a thin piece of plywood down and paint on that,” he said. “But they can cut anything to that dimension.”

So far Abbott has not rejected any artwork. When he first offered the venue as an exhibit, he made up a few rules, such as ‘Nothing offensive’ and ‘Nothing political.’

“Not one person has tried to bring something like that in,” he said. “That hasn’t been an issue at all.”

Abbott is willing to discuss the artist's ideas for a tile, but the subject matter is up to the artist. Spaced throughout the area are colorful paintings of flowers or a clown just a few tiles down from the iconic rock band Rolling Stones’ symbol of a tongue sticking out of a mouth. “It’s whatever anybody wants to do,” Abbott said.

Because the store houses vintage records, many of the themes are music related. Brian Hassinger was one of the contributing artists. He is a frequent customer and wanted to leave his mark in the store.

“I used to be an artist in high school, but I really didn’t dabble too much in it,” he said. “I thought I would give it a shot since I heard about it.”

Hassinger painted a black and white image of a stereo system, with a record player and speakers. As a music lover, even the equipment is interesting to the artist.

“I love everything about music,” Hassinger said. “And art just goes right along with music.”

