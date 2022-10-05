Watch now: Decatur's Theatre 7 battles with William Shakespeare

Jacob Deetz is on stage as Nick Bottom. “Everyone is giving 110% for this show,” he said.
The story takes place in 1595 with Nick Bottom and his brother, Nigel, competing with the up-and-coming playwright William Shakespeare.
“They have their own theater troupe and they haven’t been very successful,” Johnson said. “William Shakespeare has been very successful.”
The Bottom brothers attempt to create their own hit show. “But things don’t go well,” Johnson said. “And there lies the humor.”
Spoken in everyday English, the musical makes fun of the Shakespearean dialogue. “There’s so many references and so many jokes poking fun at the medium,” Deetz said.
“Something Rotten” is the first show of Theatre 7’s season, although it was selected as one of their next shows before the pandemic shut theaters down. “It had just been released and Theatre 7 jumped right on it,” Johnson said. “Then we couldn’t do it.”
As a Millikin University theater student, Deetz wanted to be a part of “Something Rotten” when he first saw it six years ago. “There’s not a single bad song in it,” he said. “I could play any character and be happy.”
The show is filled with tap dancing numbers. The choreographer, Gaven King, is also a Millikin student. The directors were concerned Decatur didn’t have enough tap dancers for the show.
“But we ended up with about eight people who can legitimately tap dance,” Johnson said. “There will be some spontaneous applause with the tap numbers.”
Van Zant has performed with Theatre 7 for several years. “But at 45 years old, I’ve had to learn a little bit of basic tap,” he said. “I have one little tap battle, which is good.”
