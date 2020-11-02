Watch now: Decatur's Theatre 7 comes back to life

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — As the theater saying goes, “The show must go on” — even during a pandemic.

Decatur’s community theater company Theatre 7 may be unable to perform on a stage, but that hasn't stopped them from entertaining fans.

Their latest project "Back from the Dead" are short films and clips featuring various stories and lessons. The shorts were posted on their Facebook page the week of Halloween but the group will continue to show off its talents throughout November. The clips will have a central theme, “What are you thankful for?”

“We’re hoping to maybe go out and talk to some patrons, talk to some people in Decatur, and ask them what they are thankful for in this time of uncertainty,” said Tanya Haubner, Theatre 7 president. “Just remember that we are all safe and sound and we have lots of things to be thankful for.”

The producers and actors have been stifled since their last show, “The 39 Steps,” was on stage in February. The pandemic has postponed auditions and performances for the year.

But an actor must act.

Since the pandemic, Theatre 7 members haven’t had many opportunities to be on stage. “We haven't done anything,” Haubner said.