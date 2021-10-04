Watch now: Decatur's Theatre 7 launches children's workshop

DECATUR — Standing on a stage and trying to remember your lines can be scary before any performance. Theater terminology such as stage right versus stage left, try-outs versus auditions, upstaging and cheat outs can add even more stage fright.
Instructors from Theatre 7 are ready to ease that fear.
Children ages 11 through 14 are invited to a Theatre 7 children’s theatre workshop called "Spotlight on Movement." The interactive class is Oct. 23 in the Decatur Public Library. Deadline for registration is Oct. 20.
“We’re trying to reach the middle school to early high school ages,” said instructor Abby Martin. “That’s the age when they start picking extracurricular activities. We want to offer a chance for them to learn foundational skills, too. That way they have the confidence to possibly do theater activities.”
"Spotlight on Movement" is one of the creative ways to re-introduce the community theater to the public. The workshop is one of the first Theatre 7 programs for actors since the pandemic dimmed the lights of stages. The local group wanted to reach out gradually.
“It’s all about the movement on stage,” Martin said about the introductory program.
“And understanding the stage, understanding stage direction, how your body interacts on stage,” said instructor Kathy Zientara. “Just to feel comfortable on stage.”
Organizers formed what they call the CEO group, for community education outreach. “For people to learn different aspects of theater,” Martin said. “We want to offer more educational opportunities for more ages.”
The workshop is new to Martin, Zientara and Theatre 7.
“We wanted to try something new to reach out to the community in a different way,” Martin said.
The workshop was designed as an introduction into the theater world. The focus on children is just the beginning, with hopes to expand to other ages.
Through various games, the lessons will consist of stage direction and terminology and other important tools to perform. “We want to make it fun,” Zientara said.
Masks and social distancing will be required for the children’s workshop. “Since we are hosting this at the library, we have to follow their rules,” Martin said.
The future for the workshop is to expand to a summer camp and offer a performance with an audience. However, the current goal is to relaunch the Theatre 7 name. “To get our name out there for other things, other than just our plays and musicals,” Martin said.
In this 1995 file photo, Theatre 7's 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' actors Paul Whobrey, Mitchell Van Zant, Chad Ellegood, Pati Sprague, Jim Kleckner and Steve Schepper joining in a friendly game of cards at the asylum.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Tyler Bowlin as Mr. Green and Emily Massey as Miss Scarlet play with potential murder weapons during a Theatre 7 dress rehearsal of Clue. Online gallery at herald-review.com/gallery
Penny Williams and Kathy Zientara move across the stage as they miraculously catch fish after instruction from Jesus, played by Justin Beals, during a rehearsal for the Theatre 7 musical "Cotton Patch Gospel" Monday at Richland Community College.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cast members perform a dress rehearsal of the Theatre 7 production of Clue: The Musical at the Decatur Civic Center stage Tuesday October 10, 2017. Opening night is Friday October 13th.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cast members perform a dress rehearsal of the Theatre 7 production of Clue: The Musical at the Decatur Civic Center stage Tuesday October 10, 2017. Opening night is Friday October 13th.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cast members perform a dress rehearsal of the Theatre 7 production of Clue: The Musical at the Decatur Civic Center stage Tuesday October 10, 2017. Opening night is Friday October 13th.
Mitchell VanZant (left), Ken Thoms (center) and Joshua Hammon are part of the cast for Theatre 7's 'And Then There Were None.'
Brock Hayden (left), Cameron Williams (center) and Mitchell VanZant in Theatre 7's 'And Then There Were None.'
Christmas Chaos
RuthAnn Holmes, left, plays the Ghost of Christmas Past along side John Poling as Scrooge in Theatre 7's 'Christams Chaos.'
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Tyler Bowlin as Mr. Green and Emily Massey as Miss Scarlet play with potential murder weapons during a Theatre 7 dress rehearsal of Clue. Online gallery at herald-review.com/gallery
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cast members from the Theatre 7 production of Clue begin a dress rehearsal at the Decatur Civic Center stage Tuesday. Online gallery at herald-review.com/gallery
0307-Williams_Penny 030314.jpg
Penny Williams and Kathy Zientara move across the stage as they miraculously catch fish after instruction from Jesus, played by Justin Beals, during a rehearsal for the Theatre 7 musical "Cotton Patch Gospel" Monday at Richland Community College.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cameron Williams as Col. Mustard holds his game card during the Theatre 7 dress rehearsal of Clue. Online gallery at herald-review.com/gallery
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cast members perform a dress rehearsal of the Theatre 7 production of Clue: The Musical at the Decatur Civic Center stage Tuesday October 10, 2017. Opening night is Friday October 13th.
Theatre 7's 'Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman' will take place at the Main Hanger Restaurant on June 29th and 30th.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cast members perform a dress rehearsal of the Theatre 7 production of Clue: The Musical at the Decatur Civic Center stage Tuesday October 10, 2017. Opening night is Friday October 13th.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Cast members perform a dress rehearsal of the Theatre 7 production of Clue: The Musical at the Decatur Civic Center stage Tuesday October 10, 2017. Opening night is Friday October 13th.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Instructors Abby Martin, left, and Kathy Zientara will be working with children ages 11 through 14 for Theatre 7 children’s theatre workshop, called "Spotlight on Movement." The interactive class is Oct. 23 in the Decatur Public Library.
Instructors Kathy Zientara, left, and Abby Martin will be working with children ages 11 through 14 for Theatre 7 children’s theatre workshop, titled Spotlight on Movement. The interactive class will be Oct. 23 in the Decatur Public Library. Deadline for registration is Oct. 20.