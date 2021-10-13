Watch now: Decatur's Theatre 7 returns to the stage with 'Noises Off'

DECATUR — Theatre 7’s return to the stage will be two shows for the price of one.

“Noises Off” is made up of a cast of actors as they get ready to put on a play. What goes on behind the scenes is part of the show.

The performances will be Oct. 15 through 17 and 22 through 24 at the Decatur Civic Center.

Director Shawn Becker has had a fondness for the play since he performed in it as the character Freddie more than 20 years ago. He wanted to make his Theatre 7 directorial debut with one of his favorites.

“I’ve always been an actor and I love the attention on the stage,” he said. “But they got to my ego.”

When actors and the Theatre 7 board encouraged Becker to try directing, he agreed to “Noises Off.”

“I knew this would be a challenge,” he said. “But everybody with Theatre 7 has been a tremendous help.”

Mary Wilkings will also return to the Theatre 7 stage as Dottie, reprising her 1999 role.

“We had a really good time the first time,” she said. “And I wanted to experience that again.”

According to the actor, Dottie is sassy.

“She’s a cougar,” Wilkings said. “She says what you think and don’t want to say. And I actually say them.”

The comedy show has adult language and situations throughout the performance.

According to the director, “Noises Off” follows the backstage antics of a bunch of misfit actors.

“They are attempting to put on a semi-professional show,” Becker said. “The drama that goes on with each actor and their quirks come out in full display.”

Rehearsals and the stage performance are going on simultaneously. One of the characters is the giant moving stage. “She has a name, Mother,” Wilkings said.

According to the director, the show is dependent on comic timing.

“They are running all over the place,” Becker said about the characters. “One door slam is a cue for one person to come out.”

“Noises Off” is the first Theatre 7 show since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year. The show was originally planned for their next performance before theaters were closed.

“We did have to replace half of our cast,” Becker said. “People moved on. We had to re-audition.”

Theatre 7 is following state guidelines. Therefore, masks are required for the audience.

The local theater program has a tradition of honoring those who have passed. A photo of the member will be placed somewhere on the set during the show. One of the directors, Peter Churukian, died recently.

“They looked in the archives and they found an old-time-looking photo of him,” Becker said. “So to honor Peter, we’re going to have his photograph up there.”

If You Go WHAT: Theatre 7’s “Noises Off” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 and 24 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $15; sold at the Decatur Civic Center box office or online ON THE WEB: www.theatre7.org

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

