Watch now: Downtown Decatur statues mask up as show of support for frontline workers

DECATUR — Support for the community's essential frontline workers found some new champions Wednesday — the stalwart heroes from the past guarding Decatur's downtown.

The Decatur Area Arts Council and Community Foundation of Macon County partnered with the City of Decatur to install temporary masks on statues in the city’s downtown area. Those donning the colorful face coverings include the Civil War figures in Central Park, Abraham Lincoln on the corner of Main and Main Streets, and Commodore Stephen Decatur near the Decatur Civic Center.

“The intention is to honor and thank frontline workers from all over our community,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. “They have to wear these masks every day, and they have to go to work every day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear face coverings outside their homes as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, through an executive order, has also required residents to wear them in public when social distancing is not possible.