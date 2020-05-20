You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Downtown Decatur statues mask up as show of support for frontline workers
0 comments
featured
CORONAVIRUS | THE LOCAL RESPONSE

Watch now: Downtown Decatur statues mask up as show of support for frontline workers

Jordan_Tom 3 05.20.20.JPG

Decatur city operator Tom Jordan places a temporary mask on the Stephen Decatur statue Wednesday in downtown Decatur. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Support for the community's essential frontline workers found some new champions Wednesday — the stalwart heroes from the past guarding Decatur's downtown. 

The Decatur Area Arts Council and Community Foundation of Macon County partnered with the City of Decatur to install temporary masks on statues in the city’s downtown area. Those donning the colorful face coverings include the Civil War figures in Central Park, Abraham Lincoln on the corner of Main and Main Streets, and Commodore Stephen Decatur near the Decatur Civic Center.

Lincoln_Masks 05.20.20.JPG

A statue of young Abraham Lincoln in downtown Decatur sports a colorful mask. 

“The intention is to honor and thank frontline workers from all over our community,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. “They have to wear these masks every day, and they have to go to work every day.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear face coverings outside their homes as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, through an executive order, has also required residents to wear them in public when social distancing is not possible.

Along with first responders and healthcare employees, the agencies wanted to give recognition to grocery and convenience store clerks and restaurant staff. “Their service allows a certain amount of certainty, security, normalcy, in our lives,” Johnson said.

Johnson_Jerry 1 05.20.20.JPG

Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director Jerry Johnson holds the temporary masks that are installed Wednesday on statues in downtown Decatur. The masks were created by a volunteer and painted by Johnson and would not qualify as personal protective equipment, he said. 

Johnson said the thin masks were made by a local artist out of scrap material. “I just painted them with the arts council colors (red, yellow, blue and green) to make them a little more colorful,” he said. “It didn’t cost anything to make these masks.”

Johnson needed help attaching the masks to taller statues. He enlisted the help of the city employees and a truck with a lift. “They were concerned I might fall off a ladder,” he said.

SECONDARY

Executive Director at Decatur Area Arts Council Jerry Johnson, right, watches as Decatur city operator Tom Jordan places a temporary mask on the Stephen Decatur statue Wednesday in downtown Decatur. 

The idea came from a similar project in Chicago. At the beginning of the month, the bronze lion statues at the entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago on Michigan Avenue wore appropriate-sized masks to promote the “Chicago Together! Make a Mask, Give a Mask, Wear a Mask” initiative.

Johnson brought the idea of honoring frontline workers to the city council, which approved the project.

DOMINANT

Decatur city operator Tom Jordan places temporary masks on figures from the Civil War statue on Wednesday in downtown Decatur. Organizers of the project said it was meant to show support for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The local masks are securely, yet temporarily, attached to the statues. The arts council plans to keep the masks in place for several weeks. Made from thin, recycled material, they are not appropriate for personal protective equipment.

Jordan_Tom 2 05.20.20.JPG

The Transfer House is seen in the background as Decatur city operator Tom Jordan places temporary masks on the Civil War statue in Central Park. 

The arts council has championed other public art efforts downtown, including the murals located at 145 S. Water St., 111 E. Main St., 702 Eldorado St., 730 E. Cerro Gordo St., and on the corner of Eldorado and North Water Streets.

“We'd like to think the folks of Decatur would respect this for what it is intended, which is a tribute to frontline workers,” Johnson said.

 History Photos: Nelson Park and Faries golf courses

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

ONLINE

See more photos and a video at herald-review.com. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News