Watch now: Friends determined the show will go on at the historic Lincoln Square Theatre

DECATUR — About 19 months ago, it looked like the final curtain had descended on the 105 year history of Decatur’s Lincoln Square Theatre.

Bits of it, in the form of pieces of brick, were falling off and city of Decatur building inspectors had slapped the place with a notice ordering it to be “made safe or demolished within 30 days.”

A previous non-profit group running the theater had folded and the disused building, with leaking roof and no heat or AC, looked like its next opening night would be a rendezvous with a wrecking ball that would literally bring the house down.

But every good theater production needs an angel waiting in the wings to support it, and the crumbling Lincoln suddenly found itself caught in the arms of some new friends determined the show would go on.

They call themselves the Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, the change of spelling to “theater” reflecting this is a new group of saviors making their entrance upon the stage. It’s also a very close-knit company: Decatur businessmen LaVelle Hunt and Mark Scranton are the president and vice-president, respectively, and Vieweg Real Estate broker associate Tasha Cohen is the secretary.

And that’s it. Previous groups trying to save the Lincoln had more than a dozen members and maybe 15 clashing points of view. Hunt said the result was like the classic criticism of a camel: it’s how a horse would look if designed by a committee.

“You had too many people involved in making decisions and they couldn’t agree on things,” said Hunt. “And you had a lot of good intentions but a lot of the people involved were sayers, not doers. Well, we’re not only sayers, we’re doers as well.”

Relying on business connections, calling in favors and enjoying offers of help from various contractors and businesses, the new Friends have been steadily reviving the Lincoln. The leaking roof is fixed, the heating and cooling systems are up and running and extensive water damage repairs have been made to the interior.

That crumbly rear wall remains on the to-do list, with a contractor linked up for the work in the spring. But Hunt said it has been stabilized in the meantime and no more of it will descend to street level.

“There is absolutely nothing coming off that building anymore,” he added.

The city of Decatur still has a watchful eye on the place, but it’s willing to cut the new saviors some slack while they perform their good works.

“Absolutely, the city’s official position is we would want to see the Lincoln Theatre salvaged and saved and really returned to some level of its previous glory,” said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. “So the city is willing to give the new group time to raise the funds to do the necessary repairs.”

Cohen said people have been happy to donate to the Friends, and many well-wishers are just thrilled to see someone finally doing something concrete to revive the beloved theater. But she says more money is out there in the form of grants if you are able to access it, and that way has now been cleared by the new group finally achieving 501(c)(3) tax status, which opens it up to being able to apply for wider sources of funding.

“We’ve got big plans and big goals,” she said.

Some of those ambitions are already underway with the removal of a chunk of fixed theater seating to make room for a more flexible arrangement that will allow the setting up of tables for, say, dinner theater events. The aim is to turn the Lincoln into a more capable venue that can host a wider variety of entertainment and better earn its keep.

“The whole idea is the theater can sustain itself going forward and pay for itself,” said Cohen.

As a seller of real estate, she tends to be naturally upbeat and holds no doubts that the theater can be saved, and is worth saving. “When the city put that sticker on the building, myself and Mark Scranton both discussed how much of a travesty that was and we really felt somebody ought to do something,” added Cohen. “Mark reached out to LaVelle and the three of us got together to see what we could do.”

Many others, filled with starry-eyed dreams, have stepped in to try and reprieve the theater that opened in 1916 and has hosted entertainment legends ranging from Bob Hope to Muddy Waters and Al Jolson. But those earlier efforts all turned into Greek tragedies amid final acts filled with frustration and disappointment.

Cohen said the new Friends have faith in each other and aren’t listening to naysayers. “You aren’t going to see it happen if you don’t believe it,” she said.

Hunt, who created the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum back in 2009 in the face of critics who said he was wasting his time, is similarly upbeat. A self-confessed workaholic, he tends to his multiple other business interests and then is frequently to be found doing hands-on work at the Lincoln until far into the night.

“To save the Lincoln, you can’t be a sayer, you’ve got to be a doer,” he emphasizes again.

“So I was there at the theater at 6:30 a.m. today meeting contractors and I’m in Chicago right now and I’ll be back there this evening and working until midnight in the theater,” he said in a recent interview. “How many theater board members in the past would be that hands-on, doing the actual work?”

As for the stark question of why bother to save the Lincoln, Hunt said seeing it face its final curtain would be a crushing loss for Decatur. “It’s a piece of history, for one, an acoustically perfect facility that is a Decatur landmark. It just makes so much sense to keep it,” he said.

Eyeing posterity, Hunt said that when he himself faces life’s last act, he could think of no prouder epitaph than a tribute recounting how he had helped save the Lincoln Theatre. “We’re going to make a go of this,” he added.

