Watch now: Images of Michelangelo's work to be displayed at Decatur venue

DECATUR — A portion of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City can be seen in Decatur.

An exhibit, “Michelangelo-A Different View,” will be on display beginning Friday and continue through Aug. 7 in the Decatur Civic Center arena.

Many of the pieces represent the actual size of the artwork. Others are smaller, yet detailed, images of the originals.

“Michelangelo knew his history and he knew his religion very well,” said Chris Brodnicki, general manager of the Decatur Civic Center. “But you’ll notice he’s a big fan of the human body.”

The tickets, which are $16 for the weekday and $17 during the weekend, allow visitors to view the exhibit all day. Visits can be broken up throughout the day.

“They can come back the same day and revisit this,” Brodnicki said about the arena-filling display.

The images were brought to Decatur through Global Touring Productions. The artwork was organized and set up by Abdul Abarai and Gary Quaderer for GTP. According to the movers, the display’s previous visit was in Providence, Rhode Island. The next stop will be in Missouri.

If You Go WHAT: Michelangelo-A Different View WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; July 8-Aug. 7 WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza TICKETS: $16 Tuesday-Friday for adults; $17 Saturday and Sunday for adults; $10 for children; Group rates available. ON THE WEB: www.decaturciviccenter.org

The civic center has not had such an elaborate art exhibit on display, Brodnicki said. Their summer schedule offered an opportune time. The loss of the Decatur Celebration left space for other artistic events. “We wanted to take advantage and have a museum-quality display here that would be here for an extended period of time,” Brodnicki said. “If it is a success, this company has many more exhibitions that are even grander.”

Each panel will have QR codes displayed next to the title, with a description or historical information. Booklets are also available for visitors. Staff and volunteers from the Young Leaders in Action will be available to provide information on the exhibit. “But it’s hard to be an expert on this,” Brodnicki said. “I think you could get a doctorate degree studying Michelangelo.”

The detailed artwork, titled the "Last Judgment," may require extra time to study. The emotional image represents the second coming of Christ. “It’s unbelievable the personalities and the anguish that some of these people have knowing they’re being sent down to Hell,” Brodnicki said.

The "Last Judgment’s" original panel dimensions, located across the altar wall of the Sistine Chapel in Italy, are approximately 60-feet-by-40-feet. The artwork on display locally is approximately 15-feet-by-12-feet, according to Brodnicki. “But there’s 300 figures in there,” he said.

Michelangelo wasn’t the only artist to contribute to the Sistine Chapel images. Other artists of the time created the Quattrocento Frescoes, depicting the life of Moses and other scenes from Christ’s life. The panels that are part of the local display are large photographs taken after the restoration process in the 1990s. The panels are located on the walls of the chapel, which is where they are lined in the civic center display.

The famous image of "Genesis," in which God created the earth, has nine pictures placed at the lowest point, unlike its historical location on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. “Instead of looking up, you’re looking at the floor,” Brodnicki said.