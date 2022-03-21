Watch now: 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is back with Decatur Underground Theater production

DECATUR — Heather Skelley has a lot of pressure on her to perform as Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“But they’ve made it easy,” she said about her director and fellow cast members.

Although she is somewhat new to the stage, Skelley is surrounded by talent and experience.

For more than 10 years, Decatur Underground Theater has gathered local talent to perform some of the most popular musicals. For their next show they are bringing back their first.

The reprise of the Decatur Underground's “Jesus Christ Superstar” is special to the cast, both new and original. The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical was the first show the local theater performed 11 years ago.

“It will be our 10th anniversary show,” said Sandy Revis. “However, with COVID stopping the show, it’s our 11th, but we’re calling it the 10th.”

Decatur Underground was created by brothers Steve and Tim Revis.

The current cast is filled with 24 adult actors and 24 children. Ten of the original actors returned to be part of the show. A few were on stage as children.

Mallory Whitt, 20, was one of the child actors, returning as choreographer for this season’s show. “I’ve been with them since,” she said.

Whitt admits her love of theater started with her first performance more than 10 years ago. She has choreographed previous Decatur Underground shows, as well as acting with the ensemble and as an understudy, done the makeup and other jobs behind the scenes. “I’ve always been able to support them,” she said.

After many years of dormancy, Sean Robb has returned to acting. However, this is his first time on stage with Decatur Underground. “Coming into a group like this has been a nice transition from nothing to something, because there is a lot of something sitting here,” he said about the cast. “No one’s been judgmental. They’ve been very helpful.”

According to the seasoned actors, the shows have bonded the group and built relationships. “Over the years, we’ve become more like family then just a group of people,” said Donna Hansen.

Now living in South Carolina, Decatur Underground's original Jesus, Steve Revis, returned to Decatur to reprise his role. “This is not just a theatrical production,” he said. “This show carries a certain responsibility along with it.”

The story follows the last three days of Jesus Christ’s life through the eyes of Judas, the man who betrayed him. “It becomes very emotional,” Steve Revis said.

Brad Barding, the director for both shows, wanted to recreate the original show as closely as possible, including the set and the music.

“But we wanted it to be a rendition of all past DUT people,” Sandy Revis said.

When it started, the local theater company was inexperienced in how to create a production, Barding admits. “We just wanted to do something big,” he said. “We didn’t know what we were doing or how to do it. And we had very little money.”

Reprising the original musical was important to Barding and the Revis brothers. “A lot of people, myself included, didn’t think we would last this long,” Barding said. “It just shows the great comradery of the people that we were working with. What better way to celebrate 10 wonderful years of doing this than by going back to where it all began.”

According to Tim Revis, the Decatur Underground's specialty is the people involved. “We have a wide variety of people from different walks of life, some of them longtime Decatur people, some of them new to Decatur,” he said. “Some as far away as surrounding cities.”

The directors knew Central Illinois had talented singers. “All you’ve got to do is go to your average karaoke show,” Steve Revis said.

The goal to continue the theater company included adding more well-known shows. “We just wanted to bring additional entertainment opportunities to Decatur,” Tim Revis said. “As well as provide the opportunity to people to perform in a musical show that maybe had never done anything like that before.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” was a favorite of the Revis brothers. The story reignited the actors’ faith, Tim Revis said. “It’s not uncommon for that to happen,” he said.

Decatur Underground casts have performed on stages throughout the city, including the Lincoln Square Theater, the Masonic Temple and, their current home stage, the Decatur Civic Center. Their featured musicals have included “White Christmas,” “Little Shoppe of Horrors,” “West Side Story” and “My Fair Lady.”

The expansive list of shows was beyond the scope of the original founders’ imaginations, they said.

“We just want to strive for exceptional musical theater,” Barding said. “We’ve got a bunch of talent, the most talent you can find in this town and beyond.”

“But we still don’t have a lot of money,” Sandy Revis said.

