Watch now: Keepers of the Arts expanding Shelbyville gallery

The artists will have three different spaces to display their work. According to Kessler, the largest space will be able to exhibit 26 framed pieces or a combination of framed and three-dimensional artwork. “And can be shared by more than one artist,” she said.

The library and upper lobby have space for seven or more wall pieces, depending on size. The Theme Hall has room for 15 or more wall pieces, following the same theme, medium, styles or subject matter.

The Beaux Arts Ballroom is prepared for large wall pieces numbering eight or more.

At 72 years old, Kessler is ready to allow Flourishes to become Keepers of the Arts property. So far, the business and building have remained the same.

“Down the road, if the organization continues on with Keepers of the Arts, they may not always be at Flourishes,” Kessler said about the location of the artwork.

The committee has already made changes. Open hours have broadened to include Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons.

“And to be more flexible with my shows,” Kessler said. “So that different shows will open at different times and more activities going on, so a show changes more often.”