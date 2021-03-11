Watch now: Keepers of the Arts expanding Shelbyville gallery

SHELBYVILLE — After the oppressive year the art world endured in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are ready to show off their work this spring.
Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes Gallery and Studio is a nonprofit organization encouraging artists to display their works at the Shelbyville gallery.
Carol Kessler has owned Flourishes for several years. Her recent goal was to create the studio into a 501(c)3 nonprofit establishment. “With Flourishes, I was doing everything,” she said.
Kessler was able to form Keepers of the Arts in hopes of adding more creative influences.
“They now rent space at Flourishes,” she said. “Basically the whole building.”
In April, the building will feature the Shelby County Art Show. With COVID restrictions in place, categories have been separated into various days. Work by local students will be on display for the Junior Show during the weekend of April 10 and 11. The adults' show will be April 24 and 25.
Kessler’s art is filling the gallery.
“In the future, someone else can take over for me,” she said.
The artists will have three different spaces to display their work. According to Kessler, the largest space will be able to exhibit 26 framed pieces or a combination of framed and three-dimensional artwork. “And can be shared by more than one artist,” she said.
The library and upper lobby have space for seven or more wall pieces, depending on size. The Theme Hall has room for 15 or more wall pieces, following the same theme, medium, styles or subject matter.
The Beaux Arts Ballroom is prepared for large wall pieces numbering eight or more.
At 72 years old, Kessler is ready to allow Flourishes to become Keepers of the Arts property. So far, the business and building have remained the same.
“Down the road, if the organization continues on with Keepers of the Arts, they may not always be at Flourishes,” Kessler said about the location of the artwork.
The committee has already made changes. Open hours have broadened to include Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons.
“And to be more flexible with my shows,” Kessler said. “So that different shows will open at different times and more activities going on, so a show changes more often.”
The committee has reached out to the public through the Keepers of the Arts Facebook page in hopes of learning more about the desires in the art community.
Visual arts are only part of the artistry available at the Shelbyville gallery. Music programs have been planned with music lessons, recording sessions and performance opportunities. Plans also include dance, drama and creative writing classes.
“It’s a matter of sharing our resources,” Kessler said.
Children make bubble art with the Decatur Area Arts Council
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-1.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-2.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-3.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-4.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-5.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-6.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-7.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-8.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-9.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-10.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-11.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-12.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-13.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-14.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-15.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-16.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-17.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-18.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-19.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-20.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-21.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-22.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-23.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-24.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-25.jpg
GALLERY-Bubble-Art-Class-061120-26.jpg
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR