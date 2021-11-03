Watch now: Little Theatre on the Square welcomes back audiences to Sullivan's theater

SULLIVAN — With colorful costumes and perfect harmonies, the Little Theatre on the Square’s latest production, “The Marvelous Wonderettes," is an ideal show marking the actors’ anticipation to return to the stage.

“There’s something about coming back strong and showing people what we can do, to come back with a celebration, is a big deal,” said the show’s director Therese Kincade. “People are going to love it.”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes" will be on stage Nov. 5 through the 14 at the Little Theatre in Sullivan.

If You Go WHAT: Little Theatre on the Square presents “The Marvelous Wonderettes" WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday - Sunday and Wednesday, Nov. 5-7, 10, 13 and 14; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday, Nov. 5-13 WHERE: Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan TICKETS: $21.75-$37.50 plus fees ON THE WEB: www.thelittletheatre.org

The story follows a group of four women who get the opportunity to sing at their “Super Senior Prom.” “They are performing because the group that was supposed to perform couldn’t perform,” said actress and Bloomington native Brittany Ambler.

The second act brings the ladies back together for their 10-year reunion. “We get updated on what their lives are like 10 years after high school,” Ambler said.

The story is told through popular music of the 1950s, then the 1960s. Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy make up the Springfield High Songleaders. “Who barely leave the stage,” Kincade said about the actors. “They run off to get a prop and come back on. It’s a lot for these ladies.”

A fifth character will take the place of the audience’s participation. The musical was originally created to be interactive with the audience. “But we can’t do that,” Kincade said about their regulations. “So ‘Nancy’ will be nesting in the audience and helping with the interaction.”

According to Kincade, the cast is required to test for COVID-19 three times a week. “That’s a union regulation,” she said.

The cast and crew are vaccinated and masked. “And they are careful about their interaction outside of the rehearsal,” Kincade said.

The audience is also required to wear masks while in the theater.

Opportunities for theater actors have only recently returned since many pandemic mandates have been lifted.

“It’s exciting to be back on stage here,” said actress Heather Beck. “It’s been way too long.”

Little Theatre hosted summer concerts to support the actors as well as the community. “But to be indoors, doing what we do, after one-and-half to two years off, can be daunting,” Beck said. “Can I still do this, memorize, dance and sing together?”

The story takes place in the 1950s with colorful costumes and a gymnasium to match. To help tell the story of the time, choreographer Sarah Philabaum utilizes many dance moves throughout the show as well. “It’s a fierce show featuring strong, powerful women,” she said. “We need more shows like that.”

However, the music brings back the nostalgia.

“We have the classics,” said Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

The song list includes music such as “Mr. Sandman,” “It’s My Party,” and “Lollipop” in the first act.

“By the time you get to Act 2, you have all the things that are moving into that soulful place,” Dorsett Sharp said. “It’s a celebration.”

“It’s all the best stuff,” Beck said. “With all the harmonies, if you close your eyes, you’ll be taken right back to it.”

Many of the Little Theatre actors will return for their upcoming holiday show, “We Need a Little Christmas,” scheduled for Dec. 3 through 19.

The current cast is happy to be back on stage for now. “It’s exciting to be back opening live theater,” Dorsett Sharp said. “We know people are excited to come back to the theater and have that community experience after being at home.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

