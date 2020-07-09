Watch now: 'Living mural' transforms Decatur Civic Center facade

Teri Hammel, executive director for the visitors bureau, was part of the committee to select the wing’s local icons. “The selection of the items, they represent just a few things,” she said. “Because we have so many things in Decatur to be proud of.”

The committee encourages people who pose with the mural to post the images on social media using the hashtag#ExploreDecaturIL.

“We hope to see many people taking pictures here in the coming months and years and bring people to the Decatur area,” said Civic Center Board President Dave Martin. “The Civic Center is a good spot to provide for it.”

The Decatur Area Arts Council for several years also has been commissioning murals throughout the city. They range from the painting of Stephen Decatur on the Central Illinois Title Co. building to one of Bob Marley on Eldorado Street.

“Public art has kind of a special place. It adds to the unique quality of our city. It enhances our sense of pride,” said Arts Council Executive Director Jerry Johnson. “And who doesn’t like turning a corner and finding an unexpected splash of color, in this case, one with an uplifting message and is interactive as well?”