Watch now: 'Living mural' transforms Decatur Civic Center facade

DECATUR — The massive butterfly mural revealed Thursday on the facade of the Decatur Civic Center is complete when someone stands in front of it. There's a space for a person to stand, making each participant part of the artwork.
“They are a living mural,” said Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County, about the 15-foot wings. “We want this to be a landmark for our community and for people to complete it, whatever mood they’re in, whatever celebration they have, that they will find joy when they stand in front of these wings.”
The installation on the brick wall just west of the main entrance includes large monarch wings and a smaller set of wings designed for children and pets to pose in front of.
They are the creation of Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe, including three in Illinois. Many include balloons and hearts, with wings being a common subject. Photos of people standing in front of the wings are shared on social media.
Montague gained attention after one of her pieces was commissioned by musician Taylor Swift for the debut of her single “Me.” She also created a piece for the 2019 Super Bowl.
The custom paintings feature hidden local icons throughout. The Decatur mural has the Transfer House, train tracks, multi-colored hands, a rural field with a tractor and Decatur's invention of the flyswatter. A cheetah can be found in the smaller set of wings, representing Scovill Zoo. The monarch theme also represents the state insect.
“I hide images within that tell a larger story and highlight the community,” Montague said.
Montague and her sister Courtney Montague arrived in Decatur Tuesday and began the process of creating the mural 24 hours before its presentation.
Beck and other community members were on hand Thursday to introduce to reveal the mural, which was a gift from the foundation in honor of its 20th anniversary in Decatur. They partnered with the Decatur Civic Center, Decatur Convention and Visitors Bureau and Decatur Area Arts Council to install the painting.
Teri Hammel, executive director for the visitors bureau, was part of the committee to select the wing’s local icons. “The selection of the items, they represent just a few things,” she said. “Because we have so many things in Decatur to be proud of.”
The committee encourages people who pose with the mural to post the images on social media using the hashtag#ExploreDecaturIL.
“We hope to see many people taking pictures here in the coming months and years and bring people to the Decatur area,” said Civic Center Board President Dave Martin. “The Civic Center is a good spot to provide for it.”
The Decatur Area Arts Council for several years also has been commissioning murals throughout the city. They range from the painting of Stephen Decatur on the Central Illinois Title Co. building to one of Bob Marley on Eldorado Street.
“Public art has kind of a special place. It adds to the unique quality of our city. It enhances our sense of pride,” said Arts Council Executive Director Jerry Johnson. “And who doesn’t like turning a corner and finding an unexpected splash of color, in this case, one with an uplifting message and is interactive as well?”
The plans to bring Montague to Decatur began in October. The Community Foundation, which funds numerous area initiatives and projects, contacted the artist’s team shortly afterwards. Beck found Montague’s message of “What lifts you” inspirational.
“We are proud of how our community comes together to lift each other up,” Beck said. “We’re hopeful that the installation will become a must-see, not only for locals but for visitors alike.”
The bright colors were important to the artist. “That has that monarch butterfly feel,” she said.
Montague was impressed by some of the subjects located within the painting. “The hands are really fun because they show diversity,” she said.
