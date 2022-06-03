Watch now: Macon County Fair crowns first queen since 2019

DECATUR — The Macon County Fair has a new queen.
Allison Stewart, 18, claimed the title during a pageant held Thursday night, the first day of the four-day festival.
Joining her on stage for the competition was 16-year-old Morgan Binder.
Despite having only two contestants for the crown, both women admit that doesn’t ease the nerves and anticipation.
“But in a way, I really like it,” Stewart said. “Morgan’s been really great. I could not imagine running with anybody else.”
“She’s a teammate more than anything,” Binder said about Stewart. “But two people are far more intimidating than 12, which was my last pageant.”
The queen received a $1,000 scholarship and a trip to the
Illinois County Fair Queen competition in January to compete for the state title. The runner-up received $250. Judges for the 2022 queen pageant were selected because of their history with pageants, but were from other Illinois counties. “They are three women who have no clue about anyone from Decatur,” said Ashlie Hall, director of the pageant.
The contestants are judged on their interviews, beauty and physic, speech and communication, and stage presentation.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last Macon County Fair queen pageant was in 2019. “But this is my first time ever directing,” Hall said.
Hall credits the two queen candidates for making the job easier. “They’ve been practicing hard the past several weeks,” she said.
Both contestants are Decatur residents, but have different experiences in pageants.
Binder was familiar with the pageant community, having served as the 2019 Jr. Miss Macon County Fair Queen.
Binder admits to studying the Macon County Fair website during the past years for updates on the pageant. “I am beyond excited to have this again,” she said.
Stewart, however, was new to the competitions. “Ninety percent of it is talking, just making sure I’m fast on my feet,” she said. “And walking. Walking in heels is something I kind of have to learn.”
The outgoing queen, Caitlinn Deverell, 20, has held the title for three years. The first year of her reign she fulfilled her volunteering responsibilities, she said. “Then COVID happened in 2020, so we were in lockdown and couldn’t do much.”
She said she did what she could through social media to promote the fair and the pageant. Since restrictions have been eased, Deverell put the crown back on. “I’ve been doing what I can to volunteer,” she said.
Although the pageant was canceled for the 2021 Macon County Fair, Deverell was allowed to visit the festival wearing her sash. Thursday’s competition was the first time she stepped on stage as queen since she was crowned
. “It’s exciting,” she said. “I’m glad we were able to get this together.”
No junior pageants were scheduled for this year’s fair.
“We’re just going to do the senior division, get our feet under us and get some momentum, and then hopefully add (the junior pageants) next year,” said Evan Hall, Ashlie Hall’s husband and Macon County Fair Board president.
84 photos of the Macon County Fair from 1924 to today
Paratrooper
1985: Laurie Kradle, Savanna, left, and Barb Bligh, Naperville, both ISU students, ride the Paratrooper at the fair.
Herald & Review file photo
Marvin Meyer
1983: Marvin Meyer, 13, won $5 for his efforts in the greased pig contest Monday at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
Boot race
1985: Ginger Watts; 8; struggles with her shoe during the boot race. Participants must find their shoes in the straw pile.
Herald & Review file photo
Jumps
1985
Herald & Review file photo
Hampshire gilt
1985: Travis Perry, 14, of Monticello hoses down his Hampshire gilt, Vandergilt, at the county fair.
Herald & Review file photo
Sassy's All
1989: Kandy Schooley heads Sassy's All toward a two-length, wire-to-wire victory in 2-year-old pace at Decatur-Macon County Fair Friday. Sassy's All is owned by Decatur's Lavelle Staley.
Herald & Review file photo
Greased pole
1985: Stacy Stinson, 12, reaches for a prize slip during the greased pole contest Monday.
Herald & Review file photo
Kelli Benner
1985: Queen Kelli Benner
Herald & Review file photo
1985 Ribbons
1985
Herald & Review file photo
Hold on tight
1985: Both smiling, but bracing for the forward rush, Chad Harmon, 5, and his sister Janeen, 3, ride the Scrambler for kids at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
Pileup at the pole
1985: In the first heat of the first race at the Decatur-Macon County Fair Monday night, pacers JT Message and Mystic Rainbow dueled for position and went down round the turn. Horses and drivers Pete Leu and John Hacker escaped injury, and the race continued as the sulkies were removed. Winner was Janitor Jac, owned by Jack Butts.
Herald & Review file photo
Title seekers
1977: Four of the 24 contestants for this year's Macon County Fair Queen Title. From left in front are Tammy Burkhart and Anita Maxey. At rear, from left, are Maureen Weiss and Kathy Delaney.
Herald & Review file photo
Reserve champion
1985: Mark Beck, 16, of Niantic puts his reserve champion Shorthorn steer on the block at the Sale of Champions.
Herald & Review file photo
Grand champion barrow
1985: This grand champion barrow brought a record $6 a pound - $1,440 - for its owner, Maria Miller, 15, of Niantic.
Herald & Review file photo
Final racing
1985: Young and old alike were entranced by the action on the final night of racing.
Herald & Review file photo
Spreading manure
1986: Gary Casner, left, and Buddy Hanna, both of Decatur, helped ready the fairground infield by spreading horse manure.
Herald & Review file photo
In the wings
1985: Lori Grotjan (1st runner-up,) Kristen Fleming, Penny Anderson, Shelly Freeman and Jennifer French.
Herald & Review file photo
Setting the pace
1985: Good Nitie, owned by Rick Pearson of Willowbrook and being driven by Chuck Pearson, crosses the finish line a half-length winner over West Point Sue, owned and driven by Steve Morrison of Attica, Ind., in the second division pace for non-winners of $1,500 at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
Off-road entry
1985: "The Hummer," owned by Clark Altig of Oreana, is among the entries in the B.F. Goodrich off-road sprints Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
1985
1985
Herald & Review file photo
4-H queen and king
1980: 4-H queen and King Joy Malone and Mark Lovelace
Herald & Review file photo
Suffolk ewe lambs
1985: Roger Flynn of St. Joseph, center, judges Suffolk ewe lambs.
Herald & Review file photo
1985
1985
Herald & Review file photo
Napping
1985: P.C. Weaver of Decatur naps while waiting for harness racing to begin Friday at the fair. The track was muddy but races were held.
Herald & Review file photo
E-e-e-e-e-asy does it
1986: Amy Shelton, hoping ot avoid a dousing, gingerly gasps a water-filled balloon tossed by her partner, Julie Wentworth, during 4-H Family Fun Night Monday at the Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
1985
1985
Herald & Review file photo
Electrician
1985: Electrician Ken Travis wires the lighting at the Macon County fairgrounds.
Herald & Review file photo
Mike Coppas
1985: Mike Coppas leaves the ground in the Bolt Auto Body car of Oreana.
Herald & Review file photo
Off the track
1985: Bobbie Dees of Kincaid unloads his car.
Herald & Review file photo
Don Meadows
1985: Don Meadows of Taylorville drives his two-place car.
Herald & Review file photo
Pace Way
1978: Pace Way, left wearing No. 9, spins around the turn on its way to winning a pace for non-winners of $5,000.
Herald & Review file photo
Final turn
1983: Horses make the final turn at Fairground harness racing show.
Herald & Review file photo
1981 4-H Royalty
1981: 4-H royalty includes Queen Sherry Johnston, 18; King Robert Storment, 15; Princess Dena Miller, 13; and Prince Jay Johnson, 12.
Herald & Review file photo
1982 prince and princess
1982: Prince Bobby Christian, 12, and Princess Tricia Cox, 12.
Herald & Review file photo
Princess and Prince
1980: Princess and prince Amy Schneider and Jay Angel
Herald & Review file photo
Goat stitchery
1984: Tammy Cowguer, 18, of Mount Pulaski, works on goat stitchery as live item watches.
Herald & Review file photo
Ribbons
1984
Herald & Review file photo
Rain
1976: Rain pelts down at the Macon County Fairground this morning.
Herald & Review file photo
Abe Lincoln
1960: Out of the wilderness into Macon County came Abe Lincoln and his family in 1830. Shown is part of the procession depicting Lincoln's move from Spencer County, Ind. A few household furnishings may be seen in the wagon which is passing in front of an indian wigwam. This is part of the second scene of the Golden Prairie Pageant. A choir sings "Old Abe Lincoln Came Out of the Wilderness."
Herald & Review file photo
1925
1925
Herald & Review file photo
1924-2
1924
Herald & Review file photo
Beef barn
1975: The new beef, dairy and hog barn at the Macon County Fairgrounds, named after Warren E. Myers, former Macon County senior extension adviser, agricultuer, had plenty of customers last week. Myers was responsible for starting the 4-H foundation in Macon County, the first in Illinois.
Herald & Review file photo
Jog Time
1968: Hube Elliott, Decatur auctioneer and Superintendent of Speed for the Illinois State Fair harness races, jogs his filly Dayola in preparation for the Big Ten Colt stakes for 2-year-old trotters Sunday at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
1932
1932
Herald & Review file photo
Grandstand
1928
Herald & Review file photo
Carnival operator
1963: Carnival operator, seated, left, looks over busy midway after deputies closed his game.
Herald & Review file photo
1971
1971
Herald & Review file photo
Fairground is a busy place
1973: The half-mile dirt race track is the focal point of this aerial view of the Decatur-Macon County Fairground. The fair, which opened last Thursday closes Wednesday. The track is used for harness racing and various grandstand attractions. The carnival midway and other centers of entertainment are located south of the grandstand. This year the fair association is paying tribute to Melvin J. Nicol, retierd vocational-agriculture teacher at the Maroa-Forsyth Community Unit High School.
Herald & Review file photo
Carnival lights
1977: Dusk falls and the carnival lights add a magic touch to activity on the midway at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
Judging cattle
1980: Dick Jostes of Argenta judges cattle of Joy Malone, left, and Greg Jackson.
Herald & Review file photo
Savage
1978: ...when Mike Gumm poured on his 'Savage's' steam in the tractor pull.
Herald & Review file photo
1976 Fair
1976: The Macon County Fair literally madea splash with is opening this week.
Herald & Review file photo
Grand champion boar
1984: Grand champion boar, 'Pac Man' shows best profile.
Herald & Review file photo
Lights point the way
1976
Herald & Review file photo
Record
1981: A new record was established Sunday night for the highest price per pound in the 1981 4-H Sale of Champions at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
Tap dancer
1984: Eight-year-old Christine Claytor of Decatur tap dances at talent show.
Herald & Review file photo
Saanen
1984: Saanen goat sizes up photographer from pen at Decatur-Macon County Fair Saturday.
Herald & Review file photo
Lights
1976
Herald & Review file photo
Moment of truth
1983: The eyes of the competitors, including Mark Cannedy of Pawnee, front right, are on the judge at a critical moment in a Hereford class at the Decatur-Macon County Fair on Saturday. The judge, left, is Ralph Danner of Muscatine Iowa.
Herald & Review file photo
At track
1983: Women at the track usually watch. Diana Beasley of Olney has a different view. Before the race, she ponders what it will take to win. Then she takes the lead in the first division of the Big Ten 2-year-old trot at the Decatur-Macon County Fair Saturday with Star Josie. She won by a head in 2:17 2/5 minutes. Star Josie previously won at Newton and at Albion. In addition to being the driver, Beasley is the part=owner (along with her father Doyle McKinney) and the trainer of Star Josie, top filly in the Egyptian Colt Stakes.
Herald & Review file photo
Airview
1960
Herald & Review file photo
Lights
1976
Herald & Review file photo
Carnival kaleidoscope
1984: One of the big attractions at any fair is the carnival. And the lighted rides can provide a scenic picture at night, as is the case at this week's Decatur-Macon County Fair, where the Tinsley Carnival is set up.
Herald & Review file photo
4-H Royalty
1979: King Keith Cullison and Queen Kathy Marley, bottom row; Prince David Schrodt and Princess Joanna Ploeger, top row.
Herald & Review file photo
Fair opens
1979: Carnival workers unload equipment for midway rides.
Herald & Review file photo
Cattle in line
1979: Cattle stand in line at the Decatur-Macon County Fairgrounds this morning waiting for the 4-H Steer Show weigh-in.
Herald & Review file photo
Royalty
1981: Sherry Johnston and Robert Storment
Herald & Review file photo
Sheep
1981: Steve Kruse of Charleston judges a sheep exhibited by Brian Mumm, 14, of White Heath.
Herald & Review file photo
Columbia Ram Lamb
1980: A Columbia Ram Lamb gets a calming hand from Joan Clothier, 11, of Harristown
Herald & Review file photo
Lights
1976
Herald & Review file photo
Taking a break
1981: The Stolalrds take a break to have lunch in a barn at the fair. From left are William Stollard, sitting on the locker, his wife Pam, and children Matt, 7, and Adam, 5, along with friends J.C. Childress, 15, and Brent Spence. On the locker at right are John Walton and Jim Rade, both of Mount Zion.
Herald & Review file photo
4-H competition
1984: Debbie Bales, Jacque Jacoby, Amy Schneider and Charlene Nixt won trips to the Illinois State Fair for their prize-winning modeling of clothing in 4-H competition at the Decatur Macon Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
1975
1975
Herald & Review file photo
Big fair attractions
1980: Overly large animals will be featured as the Decatur-Macon County Fair opens its week-long run today. The animals are from the Star Farm in Lark, Wis., and are shown at many fairs during the summer season. The steer is a Holstein and weighs 3,500 lbs. The Belgium horse tips the scales at a hefty 2,700 pounds.
Herald & Review file photo
4-H Royalty
1975: These four were chosen at Macon County's 4-H royalty Wednesday night. The queen is Lisa Fombelle, 17, the king is Rod Adams, 16; the prince is Shaun Townsend, 12, and the princess is Lori Gail O'Riley.
Herald & Review file photo
Shy performer
1984: Eight-year-old Terra Edwards of Warrensburg of the Hickory Point Ag 4-H Club appears a bit bashful prior to her performance Monday in the 4-H Princess and Prince and Queen and King Contests at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
Herald & Review file photo
4-H Royalty
1978: A highlight of opening day festivities was the crowning of Kerry Johnston of Hickory Point as King and Jane Schneider as Queen. Prince and Princess winners were Brad Waller and Karin Wenberg.
Herald & Review file photo
1981 4-H Royalty
1981: Princess Dena Miller of Niantic and Prince Jay Johnson.
Herald & Review file photo
Grandstand
1967
Herald & Review file photo
Aerial
1928: Photograph shows an airplane view of the Macon County Fairground in 1928.
Herald & Review file photo
Midway
1978: After the rain slackened Wednesday evening, the midway reopened.
Herald & Review file photo
Debris
1969: Jim Baum, 1705 Leafland Ave., left, and Chris Janvrin, Route 3, sweep debris left in the grandstand Friday night at the fair.
Herald & Review file photo
1924
1924
Herald & Review file photo
Jack Butts
1961: Jack Butts works out on a horse owned by Howard Butts as Wayne Rice of Blue Mound sets up lights for the track. Both day and night racing cards are scheduled.
Herald & Review file photo
