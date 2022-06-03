Watch now: Macon County Fair crowns first queen since 2019

DECATUR — The Macon County Fair has a new queen.

Allison Stewart, 18, claimed the title during a pageant held Thursday night, the first day of the four-day festival.

Joining her on stage for the competition was 16-year-old Morgan Binder.

Despite having only two contestants for the crown, both women admit that doesn’t ease the nerves and anticipation.

“But in a way, I really like it,” Stewart said. “Morgan’s been really great. I could not imagine running with anybody else.”

“She’s a teammate more than anything,” Binder said about Stewart. “But two people are far more intimidating than 12, which was my last pageant.”

The queen received a $1,000 scholarship and a trip to the Illinois County Fair Queen competition in January to compete for the state title. The runner-up received $250. Judges for the 2022 queen pageant were selected because of their history with pageants, but were from other Illinois counties. “They are three women who have no clue about anyone from Decatur,” said Ashlie Hall, director of the pageant.

The contestants are judged on their interviews, beauty and physic, speech and communication, and stage presentation.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last Macon County Fair queen pageant was in 2019. “But this is my first time ever directing,” Hall said.

Hall credits the two queen candidates for making the job easier. “They’ve been practicing hard the past several weeks,” she said.

Both contestants are Decatur residents, but have different experiences in pageants.

Binder was familiar with the pageant community, having served as the 2019 Jr. Miss Macon County Fair Queen.

Binder admits to studying the Macon County Fair website during the past years for updates on the pageant. “I am beyond excited to have this again,” she said.

Stewart, however, was new to the competitions. “Ninety percent of it is talking, just making sure I’m fast on my feet,” she said. “And walking. Walking in heels is something I kind of have to learn.”

The outgoing queen, Caitlinn Deverell, 20, has held the title for three years. The first year of her reign she fulfilled her volunteering responsibilities, she said. “Then COVID happened in 2020, so we were in lockdown and couldn’t do much.”

She said she did what she could through social media to promote the fair and the pageant. Since restrictions have been eased, Deverell put the crown back on. “I’ve been doing what I can to volunteer,” she said.

Although the pageant was canceled for the 2021 Macon County Fair, Deverell was allowed to visit the festival wearing her sash. Thursday’s competition was the first time she stepped on stage as queen since she was crowned. “It’s exciting,” she said. “I’m glad we were able to get this together.”

No junior pageants were scheduled for this year’s fair.

“We’re just going to do the senior division, get our feet under us and get some momentum, and then hopefully add (the junior pageants) next year,” said Evan Hall, Ashlie Hall’s husband and Macon County Fair Board president.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.