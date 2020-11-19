Watch now: Messages of joy spread across Decatur region

The displays that touch the hearts of the staff include encouraging signs for cancer or other ill patients. “There are more days that I cry then I’d like to admit,” Luka said.

Each sign consists of individual letters, spelling out names and occasions. The Sign Gypsies don’t ask for clarification or details, referring to one display that said “Snip, Snip, Hooray.”

“To have a franchise, I’m not allowed to display any political, hate or cuss words,” Luka said. “And I totally back this. We spread joy.”

Reactions have been positive from those who see the signs for the first time. According to Luka, the recipient often sees the white backs of the display first. “But to see the joy across their faces,” Luka said. “There are so many days I have cried, knowing that today someone was loved and felt appreciated.”

Since she began the Sign Gypsies franchise, Luka was able to help Champaign and Bloomington establish their own businesses. “Only because I can’t cover everything,” she said.