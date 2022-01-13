Watch now: Midwest show choirs set to perform at Mount Zion's 40th invitational

The competition continues to invite the top show choir judges. Directors have come and gone, but the Swingsations’ choreographer, Dwight Jordan, has worked with the students, as well as other schools, since 1978.
“There are lots of things that change from year to year, but a lot of it has stayed consistent,” Pistorius said. “A lot of the traditions and the excellence have stayed the same.”
The routines have evolved and become more difficult, according to Pistorius. “They were intense when we were there, but now they are far more intense,” she said.
Show choirs throughout the Midwest, including Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana, compete. “But anybody can come,” Pistorius said.
Seniors Ryne Buttz and Logan Miller are members of the Swingsations. However, during the invitational they have extra responsibilities. “We help do kitchen shifts, we’re helping backstage,” Buttz said. “We do pretty much anything you need.”
“But everyone’s pretty respectful,” Miller said.
Although the Swingsations, the Junior High Sound System, the female group Les Femmes and the male group You’ve Got Male, will not compete, they will perform on stage. “If it’s your home competition, you don’t compete,” Miller said. “You just perform and kind of show-off your show.”
The entire school will be used by approximately 15 Midwestern schools throughout the weekend.
This year also marks the 45th year since the Mount Zion Swingsations inception. Buttz’s parents were members of the show choir when they were students. He said he has listened to their stories. “My mom got to perform on a cruise ship,” he said. “And my dad performed at Disney World.”
The 2022 show choir plans to perform at Universal Studios in Florida this year.
The pandemic did little to affect the invitational, according to the students. However, social distancing, sanitizing and masks were used as precautionary measures. “Other than that it went on about as normal as the past,” Buttz said.
Miller and Buttz expect to be working throughout the weekend.
“We’ll be here working probably 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day,” Buttz said. “It’s a long day, but there’s a lot of fun that goes into it.”
History photos: Mount Zion Swingsations through the years
1976-1977 Swingsations
1977 - 1978 Swingsations
1978 - 1979 Swingsations
1978 -1979 Swingsations Watseka Competition
1979 - 1980 Swingsations
1980 Swingsations Rehearsa
1983-1984 Swingsations
1985 Swingsations Mt. Zion Midwest Invitational
1990 Swingsations Dinner Theatre
2012-2013 Swingsations
2012-2013 Swingsations
2013-2014 Swingsations
2015-2016 Swingsations
Swingsations
Swingsations Seniors
Winning tradition
Mount Zion Swingsations
In step
Rehearsals
Showing off
Exuberance
Strutting their stuff
Mount Zion Swingsations
Members celebrate
With A Song
1993 Seniors
More Seniors
Seniors
Shanna See
Tanner Keller
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Members of the Swingsations, the Mount Zion High School show choir, rehearse the show they will be performing during this weekend's Mount Zion Midwest Invitational. In it's 40th year, the invitational attracts schools from across the region.
As the hosts, members of Mount Zion show choirs will perform, but are not part of the competition. When they aren't performing, choir members and their families provide a variety of services that make the event possible.