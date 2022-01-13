Watch now: Midwest show choirs set to perform at Mount Zion's 40th invitational

MOUNT ZION — For years, high school show choirs from around the Midwest have descended on Mount Zion to showcase their talent.

This weekend, many will arrive again to compete in the 40th annual Mount Zion Midwest Invitational.

Heather Pistorius is the assistant director. “There are things that have changed and things that haven’t changed,” she said. “It’s still one of the best in the Midwest.”

According to Pistorius, the Mount Zion Show Choir Invitational is one of the first competitions to start off the season, which runs from January to March.

“That part has changed,” she said. “We used to have the invitational in April. It used to be one of the last competitions. Now it’s one of the first competitions of the season.”

Mount Zion School District opened the field house in 2015 with an auditorium that seats more than 1,500 people. “We used to be in the gymnasium,” Pistorius said about past invitationals.

The competition continues to invite the top show choir judges. Directors have come and gone, but the Swingsations’ choreographer, Dwight Jordan, has worked with the students, as well as other schools, since 1978.

“There are lots of things that change from year to year, but a lot of it has stayed consistent,” Pistorius said. “A lot of the traditions and the excellence have stayed the same.”

The routines have evolved and become more difficult, according to Pistorius. “They were intense when we were there, but now they are far more intense,” she said.

Show choirs throughout the Midwest, including Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana, compete. “But anybody can come,” Pistorius said.

Seniors Ryne Buttz and Logan Miller are members of the Swingsations. However, during the invitational they have extra responsibilities. “We help do kitchen shifts, we’re helping backstage,” Buttz said. “We do pretty much anything you need.”

“But everyone’s pretty respectful,” Miller said.

Although the Swingsations, the Junior High Sound System, the female group Les Femmes and the male group You’ve Got Male, will not compete, they will perform on stage. “If it’s your home competition, you don’t compete,” Miller said. “You just perform and kind of show-off your show.”

The entire school will be used by approximately 15 Midwestern schools throughout the weekend.

This year also marks the 45th year since the Mount Zion Swingsations inception. Buttz’s parents were members of the show choir when they were students. He said he has listened to their stories. “My mom got to perform on a cruise ship,” he said. “And my dad performed at Disney World.”

The 2022 show choir plans to perform at Universal Studios in Florida this year.

The pandemic did little to affect the invitational, according to the students. However, social distancing, sanitizing and masks were used as precautionary measures. “Other than that it went on about as normal as the past,” Buttz said.

Miller and Buttz expect to be working throughout the weekend.

“We’ll be here working probably 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day,” Buttz said. “It’s a long day, but there’s a lot of fun that goes into it.”

