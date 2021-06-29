Watch now: Millikin University names Shannon Cook as Artist-in-Residence

DECATUR — Although she is new to Decatur, artist Shannon Cook is settling in nicely.

As a Millikin University senior, Cook was recently given the 2021 Robert Harrison Crowder Artist-in-Residence at the college’s art gallery, the Blue Connection. The six-week internship gives the artist access to the downtown gallery to work on the projects and manage the facility. “You run the gallery,” Cook said about her summer job.

Cook is filling the front of the gallery with large canvases, paints and brushes, taking over much of the area. “You get to come in and see me paint,” Cook said.

As an artist, Cook’s creations are pop-art with bright colors and graphics. She defines her paintings as surreal. “Not really the subject matter, just all the stuff together that you don’t normally see together,” she said.

She is also gaining more art experience through pricing her work and learning how to display the paintings she has been creating. “I love painting, but I needed something to push me to do it,” Cook said. “The residency was perfect for that.”

Research was part of her experience. Cook’s collages are paintings in various categories, such as pop culture during the decades, close-ups of eyes, and Decatur landmarks. “I’m going to have to do a lot of paintings,” she said about the local suggestions.

Cook plans to create four collages representing Decatur, including spooky historical sights, past businesses and signs and industrial landmarks. The large paintings on display at Blue Connection range in size as large as three-feet-by-four feet.

Guests are invited to the gallery to be a part of some of the collages. “If people come in, I take a picture of their eye and paint it,” she said.

Opening hours at the Blue Connection are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cook’s art can be seen on her art Instagram and Blue Connection Facebook page.

The pieces will not be available for sale until after the Millikin students’ art show in December. Cook hopes to create prints of many of the historic pieces.

“That way people can get smaller versions of them,” she said.

July Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Council downtown gallery will continue to feature the International Arts Experience: Discover Mexico. The First Friday Gallery Walk will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, in the gallery.

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature a large collection of Southwest turquoise and silver jewelry plus accessories from the collection from Ed Walker. Shannon Cook the 2021 Robert Harrison Crowder Artist-in-Residence will also be featured. The exhibit can be seen during the First Friday event July 9.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. Steve Steorger’s pastels and oils will be featured at the S. Water St. location through July.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The pastels and oil paintings of Sue Goodpaster will be on display again at the Airport Gallery throughout July.

FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery will feature the dog paintings of Sandy Brix until August 29. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the colored pencil drawings of Dan Modzelewski through July.

GIERTZ GALLERY. Beginning June 14, the Parkland College Gallery will feature “Around the Block III: Artists from our Neighborhood,” until Aug. 14. For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

HISTORY ROOM. Decatur Public Library history room will feature exhibits with Decatur in the 1930's, Past shopping centers and malls, Longview Place and Wabash Crossing Part 2, 75th Anniversary of the Decatur Airport and Vintage Photos of Decatur.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will feature the show entitled “Forms, Functions and Friendships” through the works of regional artists Dennis French, Randy Reid and Jason Hoffman. An opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the LAI main gallery, 112 S. Mclean St., Lincoln. For future visits, call (217) 651-8355 for an appointment.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature John Martina’s wildlife photography in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the watercolor paintings of Sue Watts.

The exhibits will be on display throughout July and August.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery is closed for the season. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will schedule appointments for gallery visits. The current exhibits will include “Making Our Space: Members of the Peoria Guild of Black Artists,” on display until Aug. 1, and Normal Community High School Sociology Responds to “The Canary in the Lake,” until July 25.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Barn Colony Artists will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

