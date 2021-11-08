Watch now: Millikin University presents "She Loves Me"

DECATUR — After months away from Millikin University’s Kirkland Fine Arts stage, the actors and students wanted to present a lively musical fit for everyone.

“After being shut down for such a long time, we were looking for something that we could share and bring people together,” said director Kevin Long.

Millikin’s School of Theatre and Dance will present their performance of the 1963 Broadway musical “She Loves Me” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12 through 14 at Millikin University’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

According to Long, performing classic musicals is important to the students as well as the audience. “We always try to provide a variety of choices over the four years that the student cycle happens,” he said. “We’ll do a contemporary, we’ll do a classic, we’ll do a dance-heavy, a tap show. We’ll keep it varied to give them exposure to the canon of musical theater.”

The cast of 24 will be accompanied by the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra as part of the symphony’s season. One of the last student performances on the Kirkland stage was for the musical “Chicago” in November 2019.

“She Loves Me” follows two co-workers employed at a perfumery in Budapest. “They write letters to each other, but they are anonymous letters,” said Jasmyne-Kalei Humphrey, Millikin senior. “They fall in love through writing these letters to each other.”

However, without the letters, the two do not like each other. “They are letter people. It’s a big deal at the end,” Humphrey said.

The family-friendly show made popular various songs in musical theater, such as “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “Tonight at Eight,” and the title song “She Loves Me.”

Although the musical is based in the 1930s, the representation is interesting for the actors born nearly 70 years later. “Just seeing the way that the audience could react with certain parts of the show is eye opening to us,” said Millikin senior Chase Nelson.

For the actors, the shows come back to life through the modern performers. “Take a step back from what we know and embrace the things that maybe we grew up hearing about or maybe through family lore,” said freshman Joshua Klaber Higgins. “We can touch base with grandparents or great-grandparents and their lives. I feel a special connection.”

The stories on the stage have modern elements, according to the cast; however, the show had the same sentiment more than 50 years ago. “The emotions and the heart of the story that we want our modern audience to see, that same story was given to audiences in the 60s,” Higgins said.

The musical’s original performance was in 1963 with a revival on Broadway in 2016. “It’s a classic and it’s a love story,” Long said. “It’s a comedy, and we’ve done our best to make it something for everyone.”

“But you will leave the theater humming so many of these songs,” Higgins said.

