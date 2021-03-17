Watch now: Millikin's Pipe Dreams Theatre films their newest production

The play was written by independent playwright Daphne Silbiger using dialogue and verbiage associated with children and their families. “This is like every child I ever babysat,” Long said. “They don’t write them like they’re stupid. They write them like they have complex emotions.”

Because of continued COVID restrictions, the production company is still unable to invite an audience into the theater. Instead, the cast has filmed the play and will distribute it through online streaming services. Pipe Dreams Theater, a plain stage commonly referred to as a black box theater, provided the stage and props. Other Millikin students edited and promoted the play.

“It’s not going to be live,” Long said. “It’s more of a movie format.”

Although the cast thrives on the audience’s energy, some look at the positive side of the new viewing opportunities. “It’s kind of nice too, because then people from everywhere can watch it,” Long said.

Millikin junior Nicolet Endean plays the part of Kim the babysitter. She has performed on the Pipe Dreams Theatre stage in the past. “This is completely different,” she said. “You’re not going to have the energy of the people around you.”