Watch now: Pipe Dreams Theatre cast portrays a diverse show in their latest production

The audience watches the relationship from start to end over five years, according to Grace Newton, Millikin senior.

The three casts portray each character. The names and story stay the same, although the actors are different.

“That’s a cool, new concept that we did,” said Joel Ochoa, Millikin junior.

The diverse cast was an idea created from the Pipe Dreams production team. “There’s two Cathys and two Jamies, but three shows,” Newton said.

The story and music use the same words in each show. The pronouns and labels, such as wife and he/she, remain the same; however, the gender of the actor may be the opposite of the role.

“Having the different casts just creates a whole different story,” Ochoa said. “We all bring such a different perspective to each of our characters.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shows were filmed on the Pipe Dreams Theatre stage. “It was like filming a television show or a movie,” Koski said. “We got to play around a lot with how the shots were set up.”

As a musical, no dialogue is spoken.

“It has it’s light moments,” Newton said. “The show does a really good job of balancing humor and grief and loss.”