Watch now: See a Theatre 7 production, maybe take home a prize

DECATUR — Community theater already has a reputation for providing the audience with a good time. Now, seeing a show will earn lucky audience members some cool stuff.

Theatre 7 is teaming up with local businesses for a prize program that offers support and encouragement for both.

Theatre 7 has been raffling gift baskets and other gift items from local businesses. Sloan’s Calzones and One Twisted Sister are just a couple of companies benefitting from the partnership. “Theatre 7 is a community theater, and we want to promote our community,” Emma Roark said.

“When people buy a ticket, whenever they come in the door, we’re also going to hand them a raffle ticket,” said Emma Roark, Theatre 7 member. “We can draw a number during intermission, and that number will be the person winning.”

Tickets for Theatre 7 shows are $15. The upcoming season will have six shows, with six raffles. The shows will be performed on the Decatur Civic Center stage.

Before each play, Roark will post on the theater’s social media sites information on the upcoming raffle prizes.

Theatre 7 has been raffling gift baskets and other gift items from local businesses. Sloan’s Calzones and One Twisted Sister are just a couple of companies benefitting from the partnership. “Theatre 7 is a community theater, and we want to promote our community,” Emma Roark said.

For the next show, One Twisted Sister, a Decatur gift and clothing shop on Merchant Street, donated several products including mittens, a knit hat, hot cocoa bombs, and lip balms. Sloan’s Calzones, located on the corner of Merchant and West Prairie Avenue, donated a stack of $10 gift certificates.

“These are just like a couple of surprises, I guess we could say, that we’ll have for the raffle during our upcoming production of 'Nana’s Naughty Knickers,'” Roark said.

Proceeds from the raffles will go toward Theatre 7 and their future shows. “It’s a way for us to promote the show, but also promote small businesses,” Roark said. “Because right after Christmas, a lot of small businesses are having trouble getting people in the door.”

Theatre 7 has been raffling gift baskets and other gift items from local businesses. Sloan’s Calzones and One Twisted Sister are just a couple of companies benefitting from the partnership. 

One Twisted Sister opened its doors in the Merchant Street location in April. The store’s owner, Tiffany Ballard, wanted to contribute to the raffle with the hopes of bringing more attention to Theatre 7 as well as to her store.

“The community has been really good to us,” she said. “So I like to give back.”

One Twisted Sister also has employees who have been on the community theaters’ stages, which gives her extra incentive to support Theatre 7, she said.

Theatre 7 has a reputation as Decatur’s community theater.

“We need to be lifting each other up, especially during these times where everybody’s trying to get back into the swing of things,” Roark said.

Although the local theater organization is well known among the community, volunteers are the backbone of the productions. COVID stopped many performances, creating struggles to get audiences and actors back into theaters.

“People are a little bit more hesitant to come out to events,” Roark said. “We just want to give them the push to come out and support us and many other local businesses.”

To encourage the others to donate items, Roark said she simply walked into the businesses to discuss the partnerships. “They were onboard,” she said. “It definitely takes a lot to support a community. We’re all just community members trying to do something that we’re passionate about.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

