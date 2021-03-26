Watch now: The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater to host craft beer, music festival

Added to this year’s event include four local bands performing behind the Devon stage facing the lakefront. The organizations will announce the bands at a later date.

A VIP event will be held the evening before on Aug. 27 at the Decatur Area Arts Council. “It will include rare, exclusive, hard to find beers and ciders, along with delicious hors d'oeuvres prepared by our friends at the Richland Culinary Institute,” Johnson said.

The two organizations announced the event months in advance in hopes of reaching possible corporate sponsorships and breweries. Breweries currently committed to the event include Door 4 Brewing Co., Decatur Brew Works, Hand of Fate Brewing Company, White Oak Brewery, Cypress Grove Brewing, Springfield Beer Company and Limerick Brewing Company. “But we have many more to come,” Applebee said.

Brewers can compete in the People’s Choice contest. The winner’s beer will be served during The Devon’s 2022 season.

The event’s staffing will follow CDC protocols concerning up-to-date COVID restrictions, according to Applebee. “We’ll just make sure we have everything covered by whatever guidelines and phase we are in at that time,” she said.