Watch now: The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater to host craft beer, music festival

DECATUR — Craft beers and music will be the highlights of a summer event along Lake Decatur.
The Decatur Parks Foundation and The Decatur Area Arts Council have partnered together in creating the Devon On Tap Decatur Craft Beer and Music Festival scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
Jill Applebee, Decatur Parks Foundation director, and Jerry Johnson, Decatur Area Arts Council executive director, announced details of the event during a press conference on Friday.
“This location was particularly exciting for us,” Johnson said about The Devon. “Our craft beer festival that we hosted was growing.”
For several years, the arts council has hosted a beer festival in front of the Madden Arts Center as a fundraiser for the organization. The event was cancelled last year.
Several details from the Decatur Area Arts Council's Craft Beer Festival will remain the same, including sampling from regional breweries, food trucks and games.
Added to this year’s event include four local bands performing behind the Devon stage facing the lakefront. The organizations will announce the bands at a later date.
A VIP event will be held the evening before on Aug. 27 at the Decatur Area Arts Council. “It will include rare, exclusive, hard to find beers and ciders, along with delicious hors d'oeuvres prepared by our friends at the Richland Culinary Institute,” Johnson said.
The two organizations announced the event months in advance in hopes of reaching possible corporate sponsorships and breweries. Breweries currently committed to the event include Door 4 Brewing Co., Decatur Brew Works, Hand of Fate Brewing Company, White Oak Brewery, Cypress Grove Brewing, Springfield Beer Company and Limerick Brewing Company. “But we have many more to come,” Applebee said.
Brewers can compete in the People’s Choice contest. The winner’s beer will be served during The Devon’s 2022 season.
The event’s staffing will follow CDC protocols concerning up-to-date COVID restrictions, according to Applebee. “We’ll just make sure we have everything covered by whatever guidelines and phase we are in at that time,” she said.
The parks foundation approached the arts council in hopes of growing the annual beer festival, according to Johnson. Devon On Tap was originally scheduled to debut in 2020. The event was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets purchased for last year’s Decatur Area Arts Council beer festival will be honored for the 2021 event.
“Now the event emerges in 2021 as a partnership with the area’s popular Decatur Craft Beer Festival, hosted by the Decatur Area Arts Council,” Applebee said.
