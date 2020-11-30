With museums closed, here are 5 great online museum experiences

People complain about being led down online rabbit holes, but this compendium of artists, authors and activists — of thinkers and doers — is one of the most rewarding warrens you'll ever plunge into.

3. "Notorious RBG" tour

The engaging museum exhibit "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" opened at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie early this year, as a tribute to the revered Supreme Court justice's life. After her death in September, it took on memorial overtones.

And now, with the powerful and too often overlooked museum closed back down, "Notorious RBG" has become a virtual experience. From Dec. 2 through Feb. 20, the museum is offering a series of virtual tours of the exhibit, free for members and $10 for others. The schedule and links for tickets are at ilholocaustmuseum.org/pubtours.

4. Going deep with Art Institute staff

You can learn more about some of the Art Institute's greatest hits, as it were, in a series of short videos called the Essentials Tour: the "flickering quality" of Seurat's colors, for instance, or the reference to El Greco in Picasso's "The Old Guitarist."