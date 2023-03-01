DECATUR — Sangamon Watercolor Society will be featured for the first time at the Decatur Area Arts Council’s Anne Lloyd Gallery.

The Springfield-based artists organization will have various watercolor pieces on display from March 3 through 23 in the downtown gallery, 125 N. Water St.

An opening reception will be during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. March 3.

“They are all ranges of experience; beginner to expert,” said Jami Fawley, gallery coordinator. “We have around 30 pieces in the exhibit.”

The SWS was established in 1984 “as a non-juried organization for area adults interested in pursuing the study of watercolor mediums through creative learning experiences,” the organization stated. “These experiences include annual workshops, monthly educational programs, and gallery exhibits around Central Illinois.”

The organization hosts workshops featuring international artists and experienced SWS members. Monthly meetings are utilized to share knowledge and demonstrations as well as discussions at the weekly group painting sessions at the Springfield Art Association.

Members have other opportunities to exhibit their work. “SWS has a permanent gallery in Springfield’s Hoogland Center for the Arts and are the featured artists at a local, renowned eating establishment,” representatives from the organization stated.

SWS hosts a competitive exhibit for their members at the Springfield Art Association in conjunction with their October workshop. They also participate in exhibitions held at various venues throughout the year.

For more information about Sangamon Watercolor Society workshops and exhibits, visit www.sangamonwatercolor.org.

March Art Exhibits

BLUE CONNECTION. The Millikin University's student-run art gallery will feature artists associated with the college. The gallery will be included in the First Friday Gallery Walk on March 3.

CANCER CARE INSTITUTE. The medical facility located on West McKinley Avenue will feature the works of Sue Goodpaster in March and April.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. The works of Grace Snively will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout March and April.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the artwork of Pam Marty in March. The gallery will be included in the First Friday Gallery Walk on March 3.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits celebrating Women History Month with Macon County Women in Education and Black History Month with Black Churches of Decatur. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. Organizers of the downtown Shelbyville’s main gallery, located at 140 ½ E. Main St., will display the student artwork of the Moulton Middle School in Shelbyville. For an appointment, call 217-827-5690.

LINCOLN ART INSTITUTE. The Logan County Artists’ Lincoln gallery will be closed for renovations until further notice.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature Abstract Geometries: Organic Architecture and Design Archives Collection. The exhibit will be on display until April 14. A reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature local photographer Jane P. Koenig in the south gallery. The north gallery will display the artwork of Katherine Unruh. The exhibits will be on display in March and April.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER. The Eastern Illinois University gallery will feature the exhibit “Art from Here” in the main gallery. The display will be featured until March 11. “Falling into Milk” will be featured in the Commonplace throughout the school year. For further information, call (217) 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. The Illinois State University art gallery will feature Anna Von Mertens's exhibit “Glass, Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World” until April 2. For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Artwork of Michael Delaney will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery in March and April.

