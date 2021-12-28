Young Artists' Showcase returns to Decatur gallery

DECATUR — The students are back.

The Young Artists’ Showcase has returned this year featuring artwork from children in various local schools. The pieces will be on display Jan. 7 through 29 in the Anne Lloyd Gallery, Madden Arts Center.

Last year when schools did not meet in class, the art teachers were highlighted during the annual event instead of their students.

According to co-chair and retired art teacher Sue Goodpaster, fewer schools have been unable to participate in this year’s event, although the students continue to submit quality art work. “We still have a good number of pieces,” Goodpaster said. “We still have about 125 pieces in the show.”

Local public schools, private schools and homeschooled students, ranging from fifth to eighth grade, submitted artwork to the Young Artists’ Showcase approximately a month ago. In the past, art teachers would save artwork created from the previous year. “So it would fit in the (school) year period,” Goodpaster said. “But they haven’t had as much time to get things together this year that the students have done, especially in schools that don’t have a dedicated art teacher.”

A few of the local art teachers will be available for discussions during the First Friday Gallery Walk beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St., Decatur. Awards will be distributed during the reception at the Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St., Decatur.

Goodpaster said she has seen quality work from this year’s students. The event is hosted by the Gallery 510. The staff will frame, mat and hang the submitted pieces in the Madden Arts Center. “And we do the judging,” Goodpaster said.

Not all artwork will need to be hung. 3D artwork, such as sculptures, ceramics and paper mache pieces, are displayed on pedestals.

“This is a terrific opportunity for area students to have their work displayed,” Goodpaster said. “Visual arts students get the least amount of recognition. Students that are in sports and music and dance, they have more opportunities to perform for the public.”

Each month the Madden Arts Center displays artists’ exhibits from throughout the country as well as internationally.

“To the arts students, this is one of the only times that they can get community recognition for what they do,” Goodpaster said. “To have their work displayed in a larger, major gallery exhibit is an honor for them and for their teachers.”

January Art Exhibits

ANNE LLOYD GALLERY. The Decatur Area Arts Center, Decatur’s downtown gallery, will house the Young Artists’ Showcase. The January exhibit will spotlight approximately 125 art pieces created by fifth through eighth grade students from Macon County and the surrounding area. The award reception will be 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS TITLE COMPANY. The watercolor paintings of Pam Marty will be featured again at the S. Water St. location through January.

DECATUR AIRPORT GALLERY. Barbara Dove’s oil paintings will be featured at the Airport Gallery throughout January.

GALLERY 510. The downtown gallery will feature the artwork of local art teachers through January.

GIERTZ GALLERY. The Parkland College Gallery will feature the State of the Art: Ceramics Biennial, until Feb. 5.

For more information, visit Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Facebook page or www.artgallery.parkland.edu.

KEEPERS OF THE ARTS AT FLOURISHES GALLERY AND STUDIOS. The downtown Shelbyville gallery is closed for the winter, except by appointment. However, workshops have been scheduled for the season. Check out the gallery’s website for exhibits and further information. For an appointment, call (217) 827-5690.

HISTORY ROOM. The Decatur Public Library History Room will feature exhibits on Black History Month, a map of Decatur in 1872, New Years' Celebrations, random photos of Decatur, and winter run. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org.

PERKINSON ART GALLERY. The gallery located in the Kirkland Fine Arts Center will feature the works from the permanent collection, highlighting hidden treasures the college has collected. The exhibit will be on display from Dec. 3 through Jan. 13. For more information on the gallery, contact the Millikin Art Department at (217) 424-6227.

ROCK SPRINGS NATURE CENTER. Rock Springs Nature Center's will feature the photography of Melody Arnold in the south gallery of the nature center. The north gallery will display the works of the Decatur Camera Club.

The exhibits will be on display throughout January and February.

UNIVERSITY GALLERIES. Beginning Jan. 10, the Illinois State University art gallery exhibit will include the 2022 Faculty Biennial on display until Feb. 23.

For more information on future exhibits, visit galleries.illinoisstate.edu.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY. Sue Watts will be featured at the Decatur Public Library’s second floor gallery.

WILDFLOUR ARTISAN BAKERY CAFE. Michael Delaney will be the featured artist for January.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

