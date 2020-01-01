As lights dance Sensorio artist sees nature, people interact

The exhibition, initially scheduled to close in January, has been extended through June, as its sponsors say more than 110,000 people from 41 countries have flocked to see it. Evening viewings often sell out ahead of time.

When it does close, Munro says, future visitors will hardly know it was there.

"Part of the reason we wanted to do solar is because there is no infrastructure that needs to be dug in," he said. "Ëverything is on the surface. When its time does go to disappear, and the landscape comes back, the existing landscape or something else that goes there, its footprint will be very minimal."

Meantime, the artist will move on to his next project. He's been busy sketching out something called "C-Scales," in which he hopes to create an image of the ocean "shedding its scales" into the air through the reflection of light upon thousands of old CDs and DVDs. He says the idea was inspired by gazing at Australia's Sydney Harbor.

Noting he recently turned 60, Munro reasons if he stays in good health he'll have the time to bring that and perhaps several other creations to the public.

"The trouble is it all comes too late, doesn't it?" he says, chuckling as he discusses the ideas he constantly fills his sketchbook with.