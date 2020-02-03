Best and worst Super Bowl commercials of 2020

2. Cheetos - “Can’t Touch This”

The snack chip brand built on orange flavor dust wants you to know that it now also offers its familiar powder as a coating on bagged popcorn. Its means of delivering this message is ingenious: Our snacking, every-guy hero learns to raise his fingers, now also bearing the coating, to get out of situations ranging from helping move furniture to catching a boss (I presume) in a trust fall. Better yet, each time he holds up this suddenly potent discolored hand, 1990s hitmaker MC Hammer pops up to sing the title of his best-known tune, “U Can’t Touch This.” This is one of the first ads I watched this year, and I was instantly certain it was going to be the one with the most perfectly used celebrity. (Postscript: Yep.)

3. Google - “Loretta”

Tugging at the heartstrings is probably a wise thing for the all-knowing, all-powerful Google to do. It could help us forget the way it cunningly turns all that it learns about us into money for its bottom line. Still, as much as I began this ad -- produced in-house -- wanting to deride it as the sad tale of a man whose wife dies and is left with Google as his companion, it won me over. And, yeah, by the end of the demonstration of how he’s using the Goog to keep memories of Loretta alive, I even had tears in my eyes. The line about her “perfect handwriting” pushed me over the edge. Learning at the end that he does have a dog was a needed touch, too. So: Well-played, Google, but, still, please don’t share my data.