Decatur author sheds light on family's struggles with ALS

DECATUR — Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, is not a fair fight. The disease always wins.
“It can still be a good fight,” said author and contributing editor of the Decatur Magazine Jan Mathew.
Her book, “Surrounded By Love: My Family’s Journey Through ALS,” is written as a memoir and a tribute to Mathew's father, Roger Schmitz. Her father battled the rare motor neuron disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, before it took his life in 2013.
“But there is humor in it,” Mathew said. “Particularly some of the essays that he wrote.”
Throughout his journey and battle with the disease, he never lost his sense of humor, his daughter said. “Whether considered cruel or kind, ALS captures only physical capabilities,” Mathew said. “A loved one’s essence, faith, humor, love, kindness, intelligence, is untouched. Those are the qualities we clung to while Dad was alive and preserved as best we could.”
However, during the decline, the patient is keenly aware of his or her path and what is happening. Schmitz was a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Illinois and Notre Dame. He had a logical and scientific mind. “He did his homework,” Mathew said. “He knew the course of the disease and the likely progression.”
The understanding was a mixed blessing, according to Mathew. “You’ve got the person, their essence, but they’re so aware,” she said. “And that hurts.”
Although the family worried about their father, Schmitz rarely showed his concerns. “His focus seemed to be reassuring to us,” Mathew said. “He felt he had to be strong and brave for us.”
The book addresses her father’s concerns as well as the family’s. What the end would be like was a subject he wanted to know about. “He knew where to go to get those answers,” Mathew said.
“Surrounded By Love: My Family’s Journey Through ALS” was published in October 2020. Mathew hopes to be able to promote the book once the COVID restrictions are lifted. “The nice thing is the book doesn’t have an expiration date,” she said. “Simply to get it published in 2020 was amazing.”
Families battling ALS will find the book a comfort, according to Mathew. “I also think there is a universal aspect to it for anyone who has experienced a loss, anyone who has seen a loved one go through a terminal disease,” she said. “I think they will take something from that in terms of how a family can pull together and emerge even stronger and more empathetic.”
After living through her father’s struggles, Mathew is helping others. Her share of the book’s proceeds will go towards ALS families. The “Jane’s Angel Fund.” was established in honor of Mark Calmes, a former ADM colleague of Mathew’s husband, and his wife, Jane, who lost her eight-year battle with ALS in August 2017. “The program provides financial assistance for expenses that aren’t traditionally covered by private insurance,” Mathew said.