Decatur author sheds light on family's struggles with ALS

The understanding was a mixed blessing, according to Mathew. “You’ve got the person, their essence, but they’re so aware,” she said. “And that hurts.”

Although the family worried about their father, Schmitz rarely showed his concerns. “His focus seemed to be reassuring to us,” Mathew said. “He felt he had to be strong and brave for us.”

The book addresses her father’s concerns as well as the family’s. What the end would be like was a subject he wanted to know about. “He knew where to go to get those answers,” Mathew said.

“Surrounded By Love: My Family’s Journey Through ALS” was published in October 2020. Mathew hopes to be able to promote the book once the COVID restrictions are lifted. “The nice thing is the book doesn’t have an expiration date,” she said. “Simply to get it published in 2020 was amazing.”

Families battling ALS will find the book a comfort, according to Mathew. “I also think there is a universal aspect to it for anyone who has experienced a loss, anyone who has seen a loved one go through a terminal disease,” she said. “I think they will take something from that in terms of how a family can pull together and emerge even stronger and more empathetic.”