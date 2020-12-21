Decatur library announces holiday hours

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library has announced its holiday hours.
The library will close at 4 p.m., Dec. 24 and 31.
The last curb-side appoint will be at 3:30 p.m. Registration for computer appointments will end at 1:30 p.m. on both days.
The library will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 and 2.
Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile? 11 photos of area libraries
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
MEMORY LANE: Decatur Public Library Children's Department
MEMORY LANE: Forsyth Public Library
MEMORY LANE: Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile?
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!