Decatur library announces holiday hours
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library has announced its holiday hours.

The library will close at 4 p.m., Dec. 24 and 31.

The last curb-side appoint will be at 3:30 p.m. Registration for computer appointments will end at 1:30 p.m. on both days.

The library will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 and 2.

