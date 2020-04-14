Decatur Public Library offers digital resources during stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Though the building is closed, the Decatur Public Library staff is trying to stay accessible to the public during the state's stay-at-home order.

Staff and librarians have found ways to provide books, movies, music and activities through virtual delivery methods.

City Librarian Rick Meyer said the staff is offering assistance through Facebook Messenger and other means. They have also extended many of their electronic services with movies, music, books, and the monthly limitations. “We’ve doubled the amount,” Meyer said.

For those who do not have a library card, opportunities are available to obtain an e-card. In the past the process could take up to a week. Now a library patron can apply online and receive a response within 24 hours.

The process was originally set up to assist local college students living out of the area.“We have a long standing agreement with Millikin University,” Meyer said. “Any student, no matter where they are from, can get a library card.”