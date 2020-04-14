You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur Public Library offers digital resources during stay-at-home order
0 comments
editor's pick top story
DECATUR PUBLIC LIBRARY

Decatur Public Library offers digital resources during stay-at-home order

Tanta_Tristan 12.30.19.JPG (copy)

Tristan Tanta, 9, reads the "Trials of Apollo" by Rick Riordon in a December 2019 file photo taken at the Decatur Public Library. Though the library is closed to the public, it is still offering resources. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Though the building is closed, the Decatur Public Library staff is trying to stay accessible to the public during the state's stay-at-home order. 

Staff and librarians have found ways to provide books, movies, music and activities through virtual delivery methods.

City Librarian Rick Meyer said the staff is offering assistance through Facebook Messenger and other means. They have also extended many of their electronic services with movies, music, books, and the monthly limitations. “We’ve doubled the amount,” Meyer said.

For those who do not have a library card, opportunities are available to obtain an e-card. In the past the process could take up to a week. Now a library patron can apply online and receive a response within 24 hours.

The process was originally set up to assist local college students living out of the area.“We have a long standing agreement with Millikin University,” Meyer said. “Any student, no matter where they are from, can get a library card.”

Meyer found that college students and community members were looking for online resources. He wanted to make sure students and library patrons were able to complete their work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Classes suddenly changed their whole curriculum to online,” he said. “They were searching for additional material for their students.”

Studying and research aren’t the only available resources at the library.

Programs and classes are also accessible to library patrons online. For example, Book Talk Live and tutorials and free health information can be accessed through the library’s website. Other events can be seen on the library’s Youtube channel and Facebook page.

Children can tune in to the Seven O’Clock Story Time. Every weekday at 7 p.m., a librarian from the children’s department will read a book as if the kids were in front of them. The pictures are shown and unique voices are used.

Families are invited to participate in Recycled Art Day and Peeps on Parade, in which creativity is used to create statues, floats and other artwork with items around the house. Families and children can share their projects on the library’s Facebook page.

The library staff is already anticipating and preparing for the future.

“We are looking for resources for job seekers and parents and students,” Meyer said. “Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, that’s when folks are going to be needing to get out there and find work.”

29 celebrities from Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Access to the Decatur Public Library’s material and activities

For more information, visit the DPL website www.decaturlibrary.org.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News