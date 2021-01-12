Decatur Public Library reopens to the public

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will open for in-person services on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Virtual programs and meetings will continue to be offered. Curbside pick up will still be available. No seating among the public areas. The History Room will remain closed. Masks and social distancing will be required.