Decatur Public Library to close on Saturdays
Decatur Public Library
FILE PHOTO

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will now be closed on Saturdays and access to the building limited, officials said Friday.

Curbside pickup only will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Public access to computers, by appointment only, will begin Nov. 30. No other public access will be allowed.

The library will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Staff will be available during business hours to answer questions at (217) 424-2900.

Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile?

