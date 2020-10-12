 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur Public Library to open again on Saturdays
0 comments

Decatur Public Library to open again on Saturdays

{{featured_button_text}}
Decatur Public Library
FILE PHOTO

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library, located at 130 N. Franklin St., will reopen on Saturdays beginning Oct. 24.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Watch now: What's at stake for Decatur in the census? 'We need to count every person that we have'

Saturday appointments will be needed to visit the Local History Room. Information on the Vote by Mail Ballot Collection and a part-time position with the Friends of the Library, as well as other updates are available on the library's website, by calling (217) 421-9766 or email localhistory@decaturlibrary.org.

Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Halloween fast facts to boost your spooky spirit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News