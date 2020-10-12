Decatur Public Library to open again on Saturdays

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library, located at 130 N. Franklin St., will reopen on Saturdays beginning Oct. 24.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday appointments will be needed to visit the Local History Room. Information on the Vote by Mail Ballot Collection and a part-time position with the Friends of the Library, as well as other updates are available on the library's website, by calling (217) 421-9766 or email localhistory@decaturlibrary.org.
Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
MEMORY LANE: Decatur Public Library Children's Department
MEMORY LANE: Forsyth Public Library
MEMORY LANE: Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile?
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!