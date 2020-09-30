Fascinating Mariah Carey details

In Mariah Carey’s new memoir, the Grammy-winning artist makes one thing clear: She sees “no benefit to protect people who didn’t protect me.”

Throughout “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” released Tuesday, Carey writes about the people in her life who have challenged her at best or traumatized her at worst. She also takes time to honor her great loves and special moments on the road to becoming a history-making artist. Here are some key takeaways from her book.

1. As a kid, Carey didn’t believe she “was worthy of being alive.”

She writes, “I was too young to contemplate ending my life but just old enough to know I hadn’t begun living nor found where I belonged.” Music, however, gave her a reason to exist.

2. There’s an origin story behind Carey’s insistence that she’s “eternally 12.”